Headlines – August 17, 2018

News

President, Pentagon put off Washington parade –

In a stunning move the evening of Aug. 16, the Pentagon announced that President Donald J. Trump’s military parade through the nation’s capital will be postponed until 2019.



Trump makes good on threat to revoke Brennan’s clearance –

President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance of former Obama administration CIA director John Brennan, a vocal critic of the president, the White House said Aug. 15.



Poland wants permanent U.S. forces stationed there –

Poland’s president voiced hope for a permanent U.S. military presence in his country, in a speech as the nation put on a large military parade on its Armed Forces Day holiday Aug. 15 replete with tanks and people marching in historic uniforms.





Business

Here’s what an intel chief thinks industry needs to know –

The director of the Defense Intelligence Agency had a pointed message for members of industry; whatever solution is pitched, it has to be understood in the context of how it will be used.



Japan’s defense industry continues to grow. But is it in for rough seas? –

Japan’s homegrown defense industry continues to secure significant amounts of contracts from the U.S. government, but concerns linger over the high level of spending on big-ticket items acquired via the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program, and the outlook for Japan’s push into the global arms market remains cloudy.



Mattis sees future U.S. space opportunities with Brazil –

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis sees future opportunities for advanced research with Brazil, particularly in space, he told an audience at Brazil’s war college Aug. 14.



New tests prove IBCS missile defense network DOES work –

“There’s a real capability that can be deployed as soon as the government says it can be,” Northrop Grumman’s Rob Jassey said, possibly even in “months.”



DARPA wants to make underground maps on the fly –

Finding your way through caves and tunnels is both difficult and extremely dangerous, but the Pentagon’s research office wants to build technology that can navigate underground environments while humans stay on the surface.





Defense

U.S. Army’s future missile defense battle manager put to test in multidomain ops –

The U.S. Army’s future missile defense battle manager was put to the test across long distances to prove it’s capable of playing an integral role in multi-domain operations, according to Northrop Grumman, the system’s developer.



GAO raps Pentagon, services for not properly tracking aviation mishap data –

As the military faces an alarming uptick in plane crashes and other aviation-related mishaps, some fatal, the Government Accountability Office took the Army, Navy and Air Force to task for not tracking aviation mishap data in the same way.



Defense Department watchdog probes military burning of ammunition, explosives –

The inspector general for the U.S. Department of Defense has launched an investigation into the open burning of ammunition and explosives at military sites across the country, including at a sprawling Army ammunition plant in Virginia.



Marine Corps wants lighter body armor for counterinsurgency conflicts –

The Corps wants new lighter body armor to give commanders more flexibility in low-intensity conflicts on the battlefields of places like Iraq and Afghanistan.



More U.S. Marines to train in Norway, closer to Russia –

The United States will more than double the number of Marines stationed in Norway, in line with plans first outlined in June, the Norwegian defense ministry said Aug. 15.





Veterans

Hawaii marker to honor hundreds of WWII prisoners of war –

U.S. Army Air Corps veteran Daniel Crowley endured more than three years of slave labor while being held prisoner by Japan during World War II.



Japanese emperor tries to make amends for his father’s war –

For his last time, Japan’s Emperor Akihito addressed a memorial service Aug. 15 marking the end of World War II. Once again, he expressed “deep remorse” for the war.