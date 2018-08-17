Aerotech News & Review


Local

August 17, 2018
 

High Desert Hangar Stories

Tags:
Bob Alvis
special to Aerotech News
Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

The Polaris Flight Academy in Lancaster, Calif.

Steve Pisanos and Lancaster’s War Eagle Field

Of the many people I have met in my life, not one has quite the story that Steve Pisanos has — full of twists and turns, the tale of a poor boy from Athens, Greece and his desire to become a pilot and a U.S. citizen.

As a young boy in Greece, Steve’s first real taste of flight came from the Howard Hughes movie Hells Angels, featuring the exploits of the actor Ben Lyons, who played a key role in the movie and was also a British citizen. The strange connection, unseen at the time, was that Steve would interact with many players in this movie over his life, including Howard Hughes and Ben Lyons, and would himself travel to the area that was used for filming the epic World War I movie of combat in the skies of war-torn Europe.
 
We will pick up the story after Steve had managed to start flying, in the United States of all places, after a stint as a Greek merchant ship seamen. He sailed here in 1938. In 1941 he managed to get his private pilot’s license and found a home with the 71st squadron of the Royal Air Force, gaining a chance to learn and fly with the very best. From there, he was given the opportunity to make a trip to California as a member of the Eagle Squadron — a chance to train in America and become an accomplished fighter pilot. The Eagle Squadron was made up of non-British citizens who were flying and fighting with the RAF against the German air force and, via the lend-lease agreement between Britain and America, would come here to train under the control of the civilian-run flight schools in America.  

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Steve Pisanos at Polaris Flight Academy Grand Central in Glendale.

Arriving at a little shack at Grand Central Glendale, Steve was introduced to the rigors of flight training with the newly formed 16th Eagle Squadron, at Polaris Flight Academy in Glendale, Calif. The day came when Steve, flying in a PT-13 Stearman over the San Fernando Valley, landed to find that America was now at war. It was Dec. 7, 1941.  

The bus came to a stop, doors opened, and the 16th Eagle Squadron pilots walked down the sidewalk and past the wishing well at the now-relocated Polaris Flight Academy at War Eagle Field in Lancaster, Calif. The move was due to the anticipated attack on the West Coast and invasion of the Japanese; the crowded skies over the valleys surrounding Los Angeles, and the complaints from citizens about the constant racket of flight operations at all hours of the day and night over their homes.

Steve honed his skills in the skies over the Antelope Valley, learning aerobatics, formation flying and combat techniques, all the while hitting the books learning everything from navigation and weather to mechanics and communications. He progressed from the bi-wing Stearman to the BT-13 Vultee and finally the North American AT-6. On weekends, he could be found with his classmates at Antelope Valley High School playing pickup games of basketball with the local all-star team. Steve also spoke of chasing coyotes across the desertscape and dodging amongst the Joshua trees. After a compressed training program, thanks to America’s entry into the war, Steve and a couple of his classmates boarded the Union Pacific Challenger in Los Angeles and headed off to New York, where a boat ride across the Atlantic would put him in the thick of combat in Europe. These experiences in America had the young Greek thinking that someday the dream of becoming an American citizen would be a high on his list of priorities. Little did he know that the war in Europe would make it possible for that dream come true sooner rather than later.

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Steve Pisanos and Bob Alvis at the “Taste Of Flight,” the Planes Of Fame Air Museum in Chino, Calif.

When Steve arrived in Albany around midnight, he encountered his first challenge as a Greek national. He and the other pilots getting ready to travel to England were confronted by uniformed U.S. Immigration officers. Standing at the front of the rail car, the officer announced, “Gentlemen, your nationality please and where are you bound for?” Fearing his response and the fact they were all traveling in non-military attire, Steve’s heart began pounding and he began to really worry. Time after time his friends responded “U.S. citizen,” backed up with a passport. Franticly he was thinking the only ID he had was an American issued drivers’ license. He wondered if this was the end of a long journey and the start of a long delay. As the officer looked at him, he responded, “I am a Greek national traveling with the group.” K.D Peterson intervened and said, “We are all pilots who have joined the RAF, and are traveling under military orders on our way to England.” The officer replied with a smile, “You boys are going to be flying Spitfires? I wish I was going with you.” He bid them farewell and good luck and closed the door to their compartment. The war was just over the ocean and the very serious business of flying combat was waiting. For Steve Pisanos, it would define his life as a very accomplished pilot and a unique individual who became the very first American citizen under an un-ordinary situation in England.
 
Next issue, in part two, Steve, Walter Cronkite and Edward R Murrow all come together for an incredible story and a chance meeting with a childhood hero. The young man who walked our streets and flew in our skies was becoming a legend; and the empty shell of our once-great War Eagle Field here in Lancaster shows us once again the greatness of the location that was the home of the very best who served around the world in the skies of World War II.  

Until next time, Bob out …



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – August 17, 2018

News President, Pentagon put off Washington parade – In a stunning move the evening of Aug. 16, the Pentagon announced that President Donald J. Trump’s military parade through the nation’s capital will be postponed until 2019.   Trump makes good on threat to revoke Brennan’s clearance – President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – August 17, 2018

Judge: U.S. should soon rule on Army specialist’s citizenship A federal judge says the U.S. government should decide whether to allow a recently discharged Army specialist to become a citizen within three weeks. Yea Ji Sea of South Korea appeared in federal court in Los Angeles Aug. 14. She filed a lawsuit last month demanding...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Boeing to acquire Millennium Space Systems, provider of agile, flight-proven small-satellite solutions

Boeing will acquire Millennium Space Systems, a provider of agile, flight-proven small-satellite solutions, under an acquisition agreement that will expand Boeing’s satellite and space portfolio, talent and capabilities. “Millennium Space Systems’ expertise in vertically-integrated small-satellite solutions perfectly complements Boeing’s existing satellite portfolio, and...
 
Full Story »

 