Plane Crazy Saturday and SpaceShipOne



Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air & Space Port is scheduled to run 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 18.

This month’s special presentation features Dan Kreigh who will talk about designing and building SpaceShipOne with Burt Rutan.

Kreigh has worked as an engineer at Scaled Composites for more than 30 years, has been a pilot for 27 years and a model builder his whole life.

At Scaled, he has been a structural analyst and R/C test pilot, and has analyzed the structures of more than 17 different types of flying, composite aircraft. This is due to Scaled’s amazing record of producing an average of one new flying aircraft type per year.

His most notable project was being structural lead for Burt Rutan’s SpaceShipOne, the first privately funded, manned spacecraft that won the Ansari X-Prize in 2004. SpaceShipOne now proudly hangs in the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, and replicas are on display at Mojave Air & Spaceport, the EAA Aviation Museum and at Bakersfield Meadows Field Airport.

Kreigh is also building a “flying car” that can drive to the store, carry two people, fly 190 mph with 1,500 mile range, and fit in a single car garage.

The presentation begins at 11 a.m. in the MASP board room. There is limited seating, so R.S.V.P. to info@mojavemuseum.org or call 661-342-0604.