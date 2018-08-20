F-22s, Typhoons train over Spain

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 95th Fighter Squadron, 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., refueled and trained with Spanish Eurofighter Typhoons during an F-22 forward deployment to Albacete, Spain, Aug. 16, 2018.

The squadron of F-22s, along with Airmen and associated equipment, are part of a Flying Training Deployment forward deploying from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, to operating locations within NATO member nations to maximize training opportunities, strengthen alliances and deter regional aggression.

The training involved F-22s receiving in-air refueling from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England. After refueling and entering Albacete airspace, the F-22s trained with Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft by practicing various dogfighting scenarios and maneuvers.

“It was very good training,” said Capt. Antonio Juarez, 142nd Squadron Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon pilot. “It was the first time we trained with this platform, and it’s good for us to fly with different squadrons and aircraft to see the movements in the air.”

Following training, the aircraft landed at Los Llanos Air Base where the pilots from both aircraft spoke to media about the training. Afterwards, Spanish air force pilots and military personnel from NATO allied nations attended a brief held by the U.S. Air Force on the capabilities of the F-22.

“In the briefing, we went over what the Raptor can do, why we have the Raptor, and what support it can provide to our NATO partners in the fight,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Frye, an F-22 pilotand 95th Fighter Squadron weapons officer.

The U.S. has a longstanding relationship with Spain, working closely together on a range of global challenges,that include promoting international peace, security and economic prosperity.

“It would be great to repeat this training again in the future,” Juarez said. “We both have interesting platforms and I look forward to an even more challenging scenario.”

