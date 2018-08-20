Headlines – August 20, 2018

News

U.S. special ops helicopter crashes in Iraq –

It is unclear why the MH-60 Blackhawk went down, but U.S. military sources with knowledge of the crash said the helicopter was returning to base after conducting a small-scale raid in an undisclosed region.



T-38 Talon training jet crashes in Oklahoma –

An Air Force T-38 Talon stationed at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Okla., crashed at approximately 1:48 p.m., Aug. 17 local time, about 70 miles west of the base.





Business

UK restarts frigate competition – but will anyone take part? –

Britain’s Ministry of Defence is restarting its contest to build five general purpose frigates for the Royal Navy after it terminated the original competition due to insufficient interest from industry.



Could U.S. politics impact Germany’s next atomic warplane? –

As Germany ponders a suitable successor for the nuclear-capable Tornado aircraft, U.S. government officials are keeping a close eye on the proceedings — and could have an outsized impact on Germany’s final options.



Russia says it’s working on an experimental fifth-generation MiG-41 — but an expert says a pure interceptor is already obsolete –

The CEO of the Russian MiG corporation said Aug. 17 that work on an experimental design for a MiG-41 fifth-generation interceptor will begin “in the immediate future.”



UK fighter concept emphasizes stealth, next generation sensors –

Britain wants to build a twin-engine stealth fighter jet that the Defense Ministry says would enable the United Kingdom to stay competitive in air-to-air combat technology and maintain its domestic fighter industry.



Lockheed takes another shot at multi domain war –

A year after running a war game across multiple domains, the defense giant’s planners are at it again — with a new plan, and new tech.





Defense

Military faces a sweeping turnover among upper commanders –

President Trump is expected to nominate a former operations officer who played a critical role in the 2011 raid targeting Osama bin Laden to head of the U.S. Special Operations Command as part of a series of military promotions in coming months, according to U.S. officials.



Feds indict three more in ongoing ‘Fat Leonard’ scandal –

A federal grand jury in San Diego on Aug. 17 charged three retired sailors — a captain and two senior enlisted personnel — in the ongoing Fat Leonard corruption scandal.



Laser beam attacks bedevil U.S. military pilots in Mideast –

Hostile forces in the Middle East are targeting American pilots with laser pointers at a growing rate, imperiling aircrews and reflecting a problem more widespread and longstanding than the Pentagon has previously acknowledged.



Chinese military steps up strike strength against U.S. targets, Taiwan, says Pentagon –

China’s military is better equipped for strikes against the US and the self-ruled island of Taiwan, according to a Pentagon report released Aug. 17.



U.S. forces to stay in Iraq as long as needed: spokesman –

U.S. forces will stay in Iraq “as long as needed” to help stabilize regions previously controlled by Islamic State, a spokesman for the U.S.-led international coalition fighting the militants said Aug. 19.



Littoral combat ship program again draws White House ire –

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney doesn’t seem to like the littoral combat ship program very much.



Navy’s troubled $11 billion carrier falters on another milestone –

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., the sole U.S. builder of aircraft carriers, continues to fall short of the Navy’s demand to cut labor expenses to stay within an $11.39 billion cost cap mandated by Congress on the second in a new class of warships.



After flying beyond their service life, Air Force Pave Hawks are finally getting replaced –

The Air Force’s HH-60G Pave Hawks — the Defense Department’s premier combat rescue helicopter — have aged beyond their expected service life and are in need of replacement.





Veterans

Marine vet finally promoted to sergeant 73 years later –

Cpl. Edgar Harrell floated in the shark-infested Pacific Ocean for four-and-a-half days.