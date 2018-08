The Department of Defense announced Aug. 21 the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Taylor J. Galvin, 34, from Spokane, Wash., died Aug. 20, 2018, in Baghdad, Iraq, as a result of injuries sustained when his helicopter crashed in Sinjar, Ninevah Province, Iraq. The incident is under investigation.

Galvin was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR), Fort Campbell, Ky.