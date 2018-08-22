Headlines – August 22, 2018

News

VA may have mishandled thousands of sexual assault cases –

Veterans Affairs officials may have improperly denied benefits to thousands of military sexual assault victims in recent years due to paperwork and procedural mistakes, according to a department inspector general report released Aug. 21.



Russia to deliver S-400 missiles to Turkey in 2019 –

The announcement on the expedited shipment comes amid a growing rift between Turkey and its NATO allies in the West.



NASA begins test flights to study physiological events on military pilots –

NASA started a several months-long series of flights Aug. 3 to identify the physiological impacts of flying in high-performance military aircraft on the human body.





Business

L3, Northrop selected for next gene jammer work, but the program is now stalled after Raytheon protest –

The next phase of the Navy’s effort to replace its decades-old ALQ-99 jamming systems on its fleet of electronic warfare aircraft is in a holding pattern amid a protest from a company cut from the competition, USNI News has learned.



Iran says new fighter jet enhances deterrence against U.S. –

Iran displayed a new twin-seat fighter jet Aug. 21, saying it’s all Iranian-made and with advanced avionics and fire control systems. The country’s president said it would enhance Tehran’s deterrence capabilities in confronting Washington.



Thales to provide new minehunting system to U.K. Royal Navy –

The U.K. Royal Navy has accepted Thales’ newest 2093 mine countermeasures sonar after extensive sea trials.



Serbia takes delivery of two Russian fighter jets –

Serbia’s air force on Aug. 21 took the delivery of two Russian MiG-29 fighter jets, part of an arms purchase that could heighten tensions in the Balkans and increase Moscow’s influence in the region.





Defense

Pentagon, U.S. Army nominees cruise through hearing –

Five new Pentagon appointees appear poised to cruise through confirmation.



Army reinstates at least 36 discharged immigrants –

The Associated Press) At least three dozen immigrant recruits who were booted from the U.S. Army after enlisting with a promised pathway to citizenship are being brought back to serve, according to court records filed Aug. 20.



Navy battle force tally dips by 2, after new ship-counting rules Postpone Zumwalt destroyers –

When the president signed the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act last week, most of the contents of the 788 pages of legislation would take some time to go into effect.



Air Force’s next GPS satellite ready to boost accuracy, anti-jamming capabilities –

Lockheed’s Martin second GPS III satellite has passed all of the U.S. Air Force’s technical and safety tests and is ready to be launched, likely in 2019, according to a company statement Aug. 21.





Veterans

Senate approves big boost for recovery of US remains in North Korea –

Senate lawmakers on Aug. 20 backed adding $10 million to their defense budget plans for next year to offset what they hope will be more expenses related to returning the remains of fallen U.S. combat troops from North Korea in the near future.