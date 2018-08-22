Aerotech News & Review


News

August 22, 2018
 

Headlines – August 22, 2018

News

VA may have mishandled thousands of sexual assault cases –
Veterans Affairs officials may have improperly denied benefits to thousands of military sexual assault victims in recent years due to paperwork and procedural mistakes, according to a department inspector general report released Aug. 21.
 
Russia to deliver S-400 missiles to Turkey in 2019 –
The announcement on the expedited shipment comes amid a growing rift between Turkey and its NATO allies in the West.
 
NASA begins test flights to study physiological events on military pilots –
NASA started a several months-long series of flights Aug. 3 to identify the physiological impacts of flying in high-performance military aircraft on the human body.
 
 

Business

L3, Northrop selected for next gene jammer work, but the program is now stalled after Raytheon protest –
The next phase of the Navy’s effort to replace its decades-old ALQ-99 jamming systems on its fleet of electronic warfare aircraft is in a holding pattern amid a protest from a company cut from the competition, USNI News has learned.
 
Iran says new fighter jet enhances deterrence against U.S. –
Iran displayed a new twin-seat fighter jet Aug. 21, saying it’s all Iranian-made and with advanced avionics and fire control systems. The country’s president said it would enhance Tehran’s deterrence capabilities in confronting Washington.
 
Thales to provide new minehunting system to U.K. Royal Navy –
The U.K. Royal Navy has accepted Thales’ newest 2093 mine countermeasures sonar after extensive sea trials.
 
Serbia takes delivery of two Russian fighter jets –
Serbia’s air force on Aug. 21 took the delivery of two Russian MiG-29 fighter jets, part of an arms purchase that could heighten tensions in the Balkans and increase Moscow’s influence in the region.
 
 

Defense

Pentagon, U.S. Army nominees cruise through hearing –
Five new Pentagon appointees appear poised to cruise through confirmation.
 
Army reinstates at least 36 discharged immigrants –
The Associated Press) At least three dozen immigrant recruits who were booted from the U.S. Army after enlisting with a promised pathway to citizenship are being brought back to serve, according to court records filed Aug. 20.
 
Navy battle force tally dips by 2, after new ship-counting rules Postpone Zumwalt destroyers –
When the president signed the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act last week, most of the contents of the 788 pages of legislation would take some time to go into effect.
 
Air Force’s next GPS satellite ready to boost accuracy, anti-jamming capabilities –
Lockheed’s Martin second GPS III satellite has passed all of the U.S. Air Force’s technical and safety tests and is ready to be launched, likely in 2019, according to a company statement Aug. 21.
 
 

Veterans

Senate approves big boost for recovery of US remains in North Korea –
Senate lawmakers on Aug. 20 backed adding $10 million to their defense budget plans for next year to offset what they hope will be more expenses related to returning the remains of fallen U.S. combat troops from North Korea in the near future.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – August 22, 2018

Retired Navy captain indicted in massive bribery scandal A retired U.S. Navy captain in Hawaii has been indicted on federal charges of receiving at least $145,000 in bribes from a Malaysian defense contractor. David Haas is the latest former or current Navy official to be caught up in a wide-ranging bribery and fraud scandal, which...
 
Full Story »

 
 
World
DOD photograph by Navy PO1 Dominique A. Pineiro

DOD report details China’s growing military, economic power

DOD photograph by Navy PO1 Dominique A. Pineiro People’s Liberation Army troops demonstrate an attack during a visit by Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to China, Aug. 16, 2017. Ch...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Christopher Quail

Sequenced bomber missions to Australia showcase alliance

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Christopher Quail U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber takes off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on a higher headquarters-directed Continuous Bomber Presence mission in support...
 
Full Story »

 