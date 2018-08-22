Aerotech News & Review


Defense

August 22, 2018
 

Painting partnerships to strengthen Air Force

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh

A C-17 Globemaster III from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., sits in a paint barn hangar for paint touch-ups Aug. 6, 2018, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. California laws prevent Travis Airmen from spray-painting their C-17s, so they brought it to McChord where it is allowed.

Renewing a paint job may not seem like an important task to some, but for aircraft it can be the difference between continuing to fly and being decommissioned.

For the 60th Maintenance Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., they are unable to spray paint to renew their C-17s’ paint and have to roll the paint onto the aircraft. Airmen at McChord Field are able to spray paint and are working toward building a partnership with Travis AFB, and other C-17 bases, to use McChord facilities to meet this requirement.

Travis Airmen visited McChord to use their paint barn for the first time from July 31 to Aug. 9, as it takes about ten days to prepare and paint the jet while providing enough time for the paint to cure.

“McChord has arguably the best C-17 field level paint barn in Air Mobility Command (AMC),” said 1st Lt. Joshua Fugle, 62nd MXS fabrication flight commander. “The facility as it stands is good, but it needs upgrades to continue to be reliable and those upgrades cost money. Travis and many other bases not only don’t have a paint barn but are also extremely limited as to how and how much the base can paint.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh

Staff Sgt. Fernando Ortiz, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structure maintenance technician, paints the inside of a C-17 Globemaster III from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 6, 2018, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Painting aircrafts is a large part of corrosion prevention that help maintain the longevity of the jets.

With McChord’s paint barn being a step above what most AMC bases have, and the need for other bases to paint their C-17s, McChord is sharing their facilities. The increase in traffic also helps further justify the needed paint barn upgrades.

“What we hope is this will be a mutually beneficial partnership,” said 2nd Lt. Krista Kelly, 60th MXS fabrication flight commander. “Long term, our goal is to get every single one of our jets touched up [at McChord] at least once in the next few years. We’ll probably do about three a year; at least that is what our hopes are, but we don’t know if that will happen.”

The paint on the C-17 protects the aircraft from water entrapment, provides ultraviolet protection, aids in fuel efficiency and, most importantly, is a form of corrosion control. Without the paint as a protective layer, the metal components, such as the panels, hinges, rivets, etc., would be eaten away by rust and potentially fall off. Spraying is much more effective in bonding the paint to the metal versus rolling it on, and can provide protection for a longer amount of time.

“It’s making sure we’re extending the life of our jet, and corrosion is the number one killer of jets,” Kelly said. “We don’t have anything else coming down the line to replace our C-17s, so we have to take the best care of them we can. That plane flies because of paint; corrosion prevention is vital. It’s a huge part of what we do.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh

Tech. Sgt. Salvador Ynostraza, left, and Staff Sgt. Adrian Catalan, both 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technicians, maneuver a platform under the wing of a C-17 Globemaster III from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 6, 2018, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Ynostraza and Catalan were part of a Travis crew sent to McChord to spray paint their C-17 in McChord’s paint barn.

Because the 60th MXS does not have the permission or ability to spray-paint their C-17s, the Airmen stationed at Travis then do not have the means to train on how to use the spray paint equipment or prepare the jet for the process. Collaborating with the 62nd MXS to paint their C-17s at McChord Field provides their Airmen with the opportunity to learn those skill sets, making them better qualified Airmen.

“This is our first time painting here, and for a lot of these guys, this is the first time they are going to be spraying at all,” Kelly said. “Some of our [less experienced] members, and even some of our [more experienced], have never sprayed before because we can’t do it in California. We’re taking it pretty slow so they have all the training they need.”

This is Travis’ first trip to McChord for this purpose, and is a test to see how everything will go and if it will be a viable option to meet future needs.

“The 62nd Airlift Wing has been fabulous in regards to making sure we have all of the supplies we may need,” Kelly said. “Working with them has been a dream. A lot of this trip is specifically going back and making sure we know what we need for next time. Lessons learned, like things that we didn’t bring enough of or at all.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh

Staff Sgt. Cody Lange, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, prepares to spray paint onto the wing of a C-17 Globemaster III from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 6, 2018, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Lange, among other Travis Airmen, flew their C-17 to McChord Field to use the paint barn at the base.

The ultimate plan is to have multiple bases using McChord’s paint barn to maintain their C-17s.

“The initial test run was a great success,” Fugle said. “This was just one of many to come as we are working with almost every C-17 base to make McChord the AMC C-17 regional paint facility. Travis was first due to proximity, interest in the program and the EPA hardships they face in California.”

“Like any program this regional paint facility can either be a huge benefit to AMC or it can become the bane of the corrosion control program, it all depends on how it is treated and how we as leaders treat our assets,” Fugle continued. “If not properly managed, we will have a great idea with high expectations turn into a total flop. I fully believe our leadership team is on track to make this program a success and the greater Air Force will benefit from this partnership.”

Every base is like a wheel or cog in the engine that is the Air Force. It is when they work together that the Air Force can be most efficient and achieve its goals.

“I think it will be beneficial for us to come up here and use these resources,” said Staff Sgt. Fernando Ortiz, 60th MXS aircraft structural maintenance technician. “We’re all one Air Force. I know there are different bases and subcultures, but at the end of the day we’re all in the same Air Force and should be helping each other out.”

McChord is working on building a new partnership with all of the bases in its command that will help extend the life of one of their vital assets to better the Air Force for everyone involved.

“MXS is a great team and we all believe in being good teammates across the C-17 community,” said Anthony Babcock, 62nd Maintenance Group commander. We’re really pleased that we can help out other units across the Air Force.”
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh

Staff Sgt. Cody Lange, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, applies masking tape to certain areas before painting the inside of a C-17 Globemaster III from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 6, 2018, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Travis and McChord Airmen are trying to build a partnership where Travis C-17s are painted in McChord’s paint barn.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – August 22, 2018

News VA may have mishandled thousands of sexual assault cases – Veterans Affairs officials may have improperly denied benefits to thousands of military sexual assault victims in recent years due to paperwork and procedural mistakes, according to a department inspector general report released Aug. 21.   Russia to deliver S-400 missiles to Turkey in 2019...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – August 22, 2018

Retired Navy captain indicted in massive bribery scandal A retired U.S. Navy captain in Hawaii has been indicted on federal charges of receiving at least $145,000 in bribes from a Malaysian defense contractor. David Haas is the latest former or current Navy official to be caught up in a wide-ranging bribery and fraud scandal, which...
 
Full Story »

 
 
World
DOD photograph by Navy PO1 Dominique A. Pineiro

DOD report details China’s growing military, economic power

DOD photograph by Navy PO1 Dominique A. Pineiro People’s Liberation Army troops demonstrate an attack during a visit by Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to China, Aug. 16, 2017. Ch...
 
Full Story »

 