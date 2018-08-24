Aerotech News & Review


Defense

August 24, 2018
 

Naval Test Pilot School’s flying classroom takes first flight

Navy photograph Navy photograph

The U.S. Naval Test Pilot School conducts a preflight check of ASTARS III, the school’s newest flying classroom, at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Md., on Aug. 21.

The U.S. Naval Test Pilot School at Patuxent River, Md., conducted its first flight of Airborne Systems Training and Research Support III Aug. 21.

The first flight objective validated the aircraft’s Naval subsystems ahead of its addition to the USNTPS’ class 155 syllabus which began last month. Class 155 will be the first class leveraging ASTARS III for all systems flight test events.

ASTARS III, the third generation of flying classroom supporting the USNTPS curriculum, is a custom tailored C-26A Metroliner equipped with military equipment and subsystems. A custom tailored simulation lab was also built in conjunction with the aircraft to have matching crew stations. The ASTARS objective is for students to familiarize themselves with the aircraft and its systems in a simulation lab before flying airborne for the first time increasing the efficiency of flight time spent with instructors in the air. USNTPS’ original ASTARS is a divested P-3; ASTARS II is a leased modified Saab 340 with its contract ending fall 2018.

With facilities in Patuxent River, Md.; Lakehurst, N.J.; and Orlando, Fla., NAWCAD supports the research and development, engineering, test and evaluation of all Navy and Marine Corps air vehicle systems and trainers.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – August 24, 2018

News U.S. military airstrike in Somalia against al-Shabab kills two – The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike in Somalia against al-Shabab extremists, killing two fighters.     Business Lockheed appoints Michele Evans as new aeronautics head – Lockheed Martin announced the appointment of Michele Evans as executive vice president for aeronautics,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – August 24, 2018

Ex-employee sues Pratt & Whitney over jet engines A former engineer for jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney has filed a federal false claims lawsuit alleging the company knowingly sold flawed” engines to the U.S. Air Force, which resulted in the likelihood of premature wear or even “catastrophic failure.” The Journal Inquirer reports that Peter...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

Lockheed recognizes local F-35 supplier with prestigious award

Courtesy photograph Rep. Steve Knight, R-Calif., ‘flies’ the F-35 cockpit demonstrator during a visit to Crissair in Valencia, Calif. Crissair was honored by Lockheed Martin, receiving the 2017 Elite Supplier Award for its ...
 
Full Story »

 