News Briefs – August 24, 2018

Ex-employee sues Pratt & Whitney over jet engines

A former engineer for jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney has filed a federal false claims lawsuit alleging the company knowingly sold

flawed” engines to the U.S. Air Force, which resulted in the likelihood of premature wear or even “catastrophic failure.”

The Journal Inquirer reports that Peter Bonzani Jr., of Bolton, filed the suit in 2016, but unsealed last week.

The suit also alleges Connecticut-based Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp., fired Bonzani after he brought his concerns to company officials.

The engine in question was used in the F-22 Raptor fighter.

The suit seeks triple damages for the Defense Department and back pay and unspecified damages for Bonzani.

Pratt & Whitey in a statement said “There is absolutely no merit to these claims.”

Franklin C. Turner, a lawyer who specializes in complex government contract cases, tells The Hartford Courant that the government has not intervened in the lawsuit, which is “a pretty strong indication that there is some sort of fatal deficiency in the case.” AP



Jet’s landing gear collapses at Florida Air Force base

A U.S. Air Force jet suffered damage after landing at a Florida base.

A 33rd Fighter Wing news release says an F-35A Lightning II experienced a ground incident shortly after noon on Aug. 22 at Eglin Air Force Base, which is located between Pensacola and Panama City.

Officials say the 58th Fighter Squadron jet had returned to Eglin after experiencing an in-flight emergency. The aircraft landed safely and parked when the front nose gear collapsed.

Fire crews responded immediately, and no injuries were reported to the pilot, who was the only person aboard.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mishap is under way. AP



Russia displays its latest weapons at military show

On Aug. 20, Russia displayed its latest weapons at a military show aimed at attracting more foreign customers.

President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the Army 2018 show that it reflects the “huge potential” of Russian military industries and will serve as a platform for military cooperation with other countries.

The show, held at a shooting range just outside of Moscow, featured Russia’s latest fighter jet, the Su-57, the Kinzhal hypersonic weapon and the Armata battle tank among other new weapons. It also featured robotic systems.

The event involved flyovers by the air force’s aerobatic squadrons and displays of new army weapons in action.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu emphasized that most new weapons at the show have proven their worth during the Syrian campaign. “They demonstrate the latest achievements of our industries and science,” he said. AP