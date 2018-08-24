Aerotech News & Review


Business

August 24, 2018
 

U.S. Navy awards BAE Systems $146.3 million contract to modernize USS Gettysburg

Navy photograph Navy photograph

BAE Systems will modernize the guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg under a recent contract from the U.S. Navy.

BAE Systems was awarded a $146.3 million contract from the U.S. Navy to modernize the guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64).

The Gettysburg will undergo about 15 months of work at the company’s shipyard in Norfolk, Va., the ship’s homeport. The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $151.3 million.

Starting in January 2019, the Gettysburg will undergo extensive repair and upgrade work that will return the ship to full capability after nearly four years of inactive status under the Navy’s cruiser modernization program. BAE Systems’ Norfolk shipyard performed the initial modernization work on board the ship in 2016, including the removal of obsolete equipment and replacement of critical aluminum shipboard structures. 

“We brought a lot of expertise to bear for a good start to the Gettysburg’s modernization two years ago,” said Dave Thomas, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair. “Working again with the Navy and our ship repair partners, we will return the Gettysburg back to the fleet in enhanced shape with clear improvements to its operational capability and better habitability for the crew.”

Under the new contract, BAE Systems will upgrade the ship’s weapons and engineering equipment; support the installation of a new Aegis combat system, new communications suite and the Consolidated Afloat Network Enterprise Systems; and renovate the crew’s living spaces aboard the 27-year-old ship. The work is scheduled to be complete in March 2020. BAE Systems’ work is expected to extend the service life of the Gettysburg to 2035.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – August 24, 2018

News U.S. military airstrike in Somalia against al-Shabab kills two – The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike in Somalia against al-Shabab extremists, killing two fighters.     Business Lockheed appoints Michele Evans as new aeronautics head – Lockheed Martin announced the appointment of Michele Evans as executive vice president for aeronautics,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – August 24, 2018

Ex-employee sues Pratt & Whitney over jet engines A former engineer for jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney has filed a federal false claims lawsuit alleging the company knowingly sold flawed” engines to the U.S. Air Force, which resulted in the likelihood of premature wear or even “catastrophic failure.” The Journal Inquirer reports that Peter...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

Lockheed recognizes local F-35 supplier with prestigious award

Courtesy photograph Rep. Steve Knight, R-Calif., ‘flies’ the F-35 cockpit demonstrator during a visit to Crissair in Valencia, Calif. Crissair was honored by Lockheed Martin, receiving the 2017 Elite Supplier Award for its ...
 
Full Story »

 