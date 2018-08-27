Aerotech News & Review


August 27, 2018
 

News Briefs – August 27, 2018

Air Force: Engine failure caused Texas jet crash

The U.S. Air Force says a fatal plane crash involving a flight instructor last year in Texas was the result of a “total hydraulic failure” of the jet’s engine.
The San Antonio Express-News reports that investigative documents were released Aug. 22 about the crash that killed Capt. Paul J. Barbour in November.
The report says the 32-year-old flight instructor also failed to arm his ejection seat during a preflight checklist and was trapped in the aircraft during the crash. He was from Van Nuys, California.
The twin-jet, two-seat T-38 Talon jet was based out of Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio, Texas. It was flying a routine training mission when it crashed near Amistad Reservoir, about 14 miles northwest of the base.
Capt. Joshua Hammervold was also in the jet but was able to eject. He suffered injuries in the crash but survived. AP
 

U.S. Navy revives 2nd Fleet as Russians patrol North Atlantic

The U.S. Navy has formally re-established its 2nd Fleet at a ceremony aboard an aircraft carrier in Norfolk, Va.
The Aug. 24 event officially intensified the military’s focus on the North Atlantic where Russian ships and submarines operate with a frequency not seen in 25 years.
The change is mostly organizational. It revives a command that’s dedicated to overseeing American warships as they deploy between the U.S. East Coast and the Barents Sea off of Norway and Russia.
The revived fleet also reflects a broader change in U.S. military strategy. The nation’s primary concern is shifting from terrorism in the Middle East to America’s growing competition with Russia and China.
The Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral John Richardson, said the Navy is “not looking for a fight” but trying to prevent one. AP



 

