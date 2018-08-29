Aerotech News & Review


Defense

August 29, 2018
 

Army researchers provide insights on offering feedback, commander-Soldier interaction

Army photograph Army photograph

A team comprised of members from the U.S. Army Research Laboratory and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute proposed an award-winning cognitively-inspired adaptive leadership framework that can provide intelligent decision making support for a commander delivering cost-effective feedback to followers with different levels of mission readiness.

A collaborative research project between Army researchers and academia has led to a best paper award at the 2018 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, or IEEE, Conference on Cognitive and Computational Aspects of Situation Management, a multi-disciplinary conference on situation management in complex dynamic systems.

A team comprised of members from the U.S. Army Research Laboratory and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, including Drs. Noam Ben-Asher, Jin-Hee Cho and Sibel Adali, proposed a cognitively-inspired adaptive leadership framework that can provide intelligent decision-making support for a commander delivering cost-effective feedback to followers with different levels of mission readiness.

Specifically, this study addresses how a commander can make effective decisions on whether to provide feedback, how much feedback should be provided to optimally influence follower’s task performance, and what the impact of feedback provision on commander’s utility is.

“This research aims to improve the commander-Soldier interaction, especially when operating in the field where resources are limited,” said the lead author Ben-Asher, researcher in ARL’s Computational and Information Sciences Directorate. “The proposed leadership framework can help the commander decide how much feedback (i.e., resources) to invest in promoting the Soldier’s mission readiness, given the specific Soldier need and without harming the commander’s performance.”

The research leverages the two-dimensional concept of trust (willingness to act and the competence to act appropriately) to capture the dynamics of commander-follower feedback provision interactions in a resource constraint situations (time, bandwidth, energy).

Main findings indicate the use of trust improves the commander’s utility, especially when having stringent resources.

“Lifting load from the commander and optimizing feedback provision based on the Soldier’s needs and availability of resources can improve Soldier readiness and overall mission performance,” Ben-Asher said. “As the battlefield becomes more dynamic and the speed of operation becomes extremely fast, the commander needs advanced adaptive tools to support decision making.”

Compared to heuristics, a cognitive-inspired framework shows adaptivity and ability to accommodate the needs of different followers — meaning that, if resources are limited, directing more support to high performers and having an abundance of resources to favor supporting poor performers will lead to overall organizational success.

This study also examined the impact of commanders’ willingness to provide support, indicating the use of a cognitively-inspired framework can improve the commander’s utility, especially when the commander has low willingness to provide feedback to followers.

Researchers were also able use the framework to identify when too much support can overwhelm the follower and impede performance.

According to Ben-Asher, this award is both exciting and motivating for the team.

“In this study, we developed the fundamentals of a cognitive-inspired leadership framework,” he said. “For us, receiving this prize reinforces the belief that, in the age of machine learning and artificial intelligence, computational modeling of human decision-making processes is extremely valuable for human-AI collaboration.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – August 29, 2018

News 300,000 troops, 900 tanks: Russia’s biggest military drills since Cold War – Russia is mobilizing for its biggest military exercise since the height of the Cold War, the Kremlin says, citing a tense international climate that is “frequently aggressive and unfriendly towards us.”   Afghanistan operations could hit 22 years – but don’t call...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – August 29, 2018

Iran says it signed deal to help rebuild Syria’s military Iran’s defense minister says his country has signed a deal with Syria to rebuild the Syrian armed forces that have been battered by years of war. Amir Hatami, who is on a two-day visit to Syria, told the Beirut-based al-Mayadeen TV station in an interview...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
NASA photograph

Lockheed Martin begins final assembly of NASA’s Orion spaceship

NASA photograph At the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in Louisiana, Lockheed Martin technicians have completed construction of the first Orion capsule structure that will carry humans to deep space on Exploration Mission-2. Tec...
 
Full Story »

 