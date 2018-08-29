Aerotech News & Review


Business

August 29, 2018
 

Boeing, GOL debut airline’s first 737 MAX

boeing-brazil
SAO PAULO, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Boeing and GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes celebrated Aug. 29 the unveiling of the carrier’s newly outfitted 737 MAX 8 during a celebration in Sao Paulo.

The leading Brazilian carrier also announced plans to fly the more fuel-efficient and longer-range 737 airplane on international routes.

“Today is an exciting day for the entire GOL team, we are happy to welcome the 737 MAX 8. We can further improve our operational efficiency by flying a young, modern and safe fleet, while also lowering the cost of air travel and expanding our network to new international destinations,” said Paulo Kakinoff, chief executive officer of GOL.

The Brazilian airline took delivery of its first 737 MAX 8 this year and has been improving onboard products and services, such as adding wireless internet to the popular Boeing Sky Interior cabin. The airline is now outfitting its second 737 MAX airplane – which it received last week – with the same cabin amenities.

As part of its strategic fleet renewal program, GOL has placed multiple orders for the 737 MAX, including a new order last month at the Farnborough International Airshow. In all, GOL is on track to become the largest MAX operator in Latin America with a fleet of 135 MAX airplanes.

The first MAX airplanes arriving at GOL are the MAX 8 variant, which seats up to 186 passengers in GOL’s configuration. The airplane will reduce GOL’s fuel use and emissions by 15 percent compared to today’s single-aisle airplanes, and can fly farther than its predecessor. With the additional range, GOL said it will begin regular service from Brazil’s capital Brasilia and Fortaleza to Miami and Orlando. GOL also plans new international routes to Quito, the capital of Ecuador, with the MAX.

Thirty of GOL’s new airplanes will be for the larger MAX 10, which will enable GOL to comfortably serve more than 30 additional passengers.

“GOL is a pioneer in bringing affordable fares to Latin America since its inception. We are honored to have such a great partner officially join the Boeing 737 MAX family and serve as one of its ambassadors in the region,” said Ricardo Cavero, vice president of Commercial Sales in Latin America for The Boeing Company. “We are confident the 737 MAX will help GOL continue bringing great fares and service to its customers, especially with the new 737 MAX 10 that will arrive in the future.”

GOL also uses Boeing Global Services to improve its operational efficiency through products and services such as Airplane Health Management for its 737 MAX fleet, Maintenance Performance Toolbox and the Engine Fleet Planning and Costing (EFPAC) tool.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – August 29, 2018

News 300,000 troops, 900 tanks: Russia’s biggest military drills since Cold War – Russia is mobilizing for its biggest military exercise since the height of the Cold War, the Kremlin says, citing a tense international climate that is “frequently aggressive and unfriendly towards us.”   Afghanistan operations could hit 22 years – but don’t call...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – August 29, 2018

Iran says it signed deal to help rebuild Syria’s military Iran’s defense minister says his country has signed a deal with Syria to rebuild the Syrian armed forces that have been battered by years of war. Amir Hatami, who is on a two-day visit to Syria, told the Beirut-based al-Mayadeen TV station in an interview...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
NASA photograph

Lockheed Martin begins final assembly of NASA’s Orion spaceship

NASA photograph At the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in Louisiana, Lockheed Martin technicians have completed construction of the first Orion capsule structure that will carry humans to deep space on Exploration Mission-2. Tec...
 
Full Story »

 