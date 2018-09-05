Aerotech News & Review


Technology

September 5, 2018
 

Army researchers hope to lighten Soldiers’ battery load

Tags:
David Vergun
Army News
Army photograph by David Kamm Army photograph by David Kamm

A Soldier tests a photovoltaic Solar Panel Harvester during an energy-harvesting technology demonstration at Fort Devens, Mass.

Across all six of the Army’s modernization priorities — long-range precision fires, next generation combat vehicle, future vertical lift, network, air and missile defense, and Soldier lethality — there has been a dramatic increase in demand for power as a result of the introduction of new system capabilities and prototypes that are energy hungry, said an Army lead engineer.

Of particular concern for Soldiers is the increase in energy demand in the areas of Soldier lethality, including augmented reality, said Julianne Douglas, Energy Harvesting Technology lead with the Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Center.

Douglas spoke at a National Defense Industrial Association-sponsored Army Science & Technology Symposium and Showcase, Aug. 22.

Increased energy demands will soon result in an increase in the quantity of batteries Soldiers must carry on dismounted patrols, Douglas said.

Based on her discussions with the Soldier Lethality Cross-Functional Team, which is in charge of overseeing the progress for that particular modernization priority, Douglas said a rifleman today requires an average of 12 watts of power in the form of AA and conformal wearable batteries. That means the weight requirement of batteries for a standard 72-hour patrol is about 15 pounds.

That includes batteries for such things as night vision goggles, weapon optics and communications devices.

Army photograph by David Kamm Army photograph by David Kamm

A Soldier tests a kinetic knee harvester during an energy-harvesting technology demonstration at Fort Devens, Mass.

It doesn’t sound like much weight, but it adds to the other things Soldiers are hauling like weapons and ammunition, protective gear, and food and water, she said, adding that Soldiers are always trying to be better prepared, so their battery load for a 72-hour mission is probably closer to 25 pounds.

All that added weight means Soldiers can get fatigued much more easily, are more susceptible to injury and are less able to maneuver nimbly, she noted.

By 2025, the wattage and battery weight is expected to roughly double, she said, citing discussions with the Soldier Lethality Cross-Functional Team and Augmented Reality Cross-Functional Team.

That estimate is based on anticipated power requirements of such gear as new augmented reality equipment and a next-generation squad weapon, she said.

On top of that, discussions are taking place in the Army about the possibility of doubling the duration of the standard 72-hour patrol, said her colleague, Noel Soto, a systems engineer with Army Research, Development, and Engineering Command.

It’s come to the point that Soldiers are losing their battlefield readiness as a result of all of the weight they carry and they are functioning more like “pack animals,” he said.

Possible solutions
Douglas said Army researchers are experimenting with ways to make batteries more powerful and last longer so fewer need to be carried.

To do that, the researchers are trying to make batteries more energy dense by doing such things as replace graphite in batteries with carbon and fluorine gas, and in hybrid batteries use manganese dioxide.

However, the high temperatures required for that process have made them prohibitively expensive, so the researchers are looking for ways to bring the cost down, even as they experiment with other chemicals, she said.

Army photograph by David Kamm Army photograph by David Kamm

A Soldier tests a backpack frame kinetic harvester during an energy-harvesting technology demonstration at Fort Devens, Mass.

Another solution would be to “add power consumption decision point to acquisition programs,” she said, noting that requirement is currently absent.

Soto said his team in Natick, Massachusetts, is working on a number of experiments to bring down the weight and number of batteries Soldiers must carry. They include:

* Wearable solar panels that are comfortable and flex with the body
* A backpack frame kinetic harvester that produces energy for rechargeable batteries from slight movements of the Soldier’s rucksack during dismounted patrols
* A kinetic knee harvester that produces energy for rechargeable batteries from movements of the Soldier’s legs

The kinetic knee harvesters have received favorable reviews from Soldiers doing user testing, he said. They’re most efficient when Soldiers are moving downhill.

The backpack frame kinetic harvesters are more efficient when Soldiers are going uphill, he said, as that’s when their rucksacks wobble the most. Soldiers are taught to tightly fasten everything down on their person, but in this case, having a loose-fitting rucksack results in more energy-harvesting efficiency. That doesn’t sit well with Soldiers, who prefer the kinetic knee harvesters.

The added benefit of the kinetic knee harvesters is that when Soldiers go downhill, the mechanism helps Soldiers to more efficiently brake so they have a better-controlled descent and reduced fatigue, Soto added.

Power produced by backpack frame kinetic harvesters varies, based on wobble, but it can be anywhere from 8 to 40 watts, he said. Kinetic knee harvesters produce about 6 watts going uphill and 30 watts downhill.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – September 5, 2018

News SFAB squadron command sergeant major killed in insider attack in Afghanistan – The top enlisted soldier of a unit advising Afghan troops died Sept. 3 following an insider attack, the Defense Department confirmed Sept. 4.   American service member in Afghanistan dies in non-combat incident – A U.S. service member died Sept. 4 in...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – September 5, 2018

Vietnam War casualty from Bakersfield identified Remains found at an underwater site have been identified as those of a naval aviator from Bakersfield whose aircraft vanished during a Vietnam War mission on Sept. 21, 1966. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Navy Cmdr. James B. Mills was accounted for this month after years of investigation....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Boeing KC-46 tanker program completes FAA certification

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has granted Boeing’s KC-46 tanker program a Supplemental Type Certificate, verifying that its refueling and mission avionics systems meet FAA requirements. The milestone marks completion of KC-46 FAA certification. To receive its STC, Boeing’s team completed a series of lab, ground and flight tests, which commenced in 2015. As part...
 
Full Story »

 