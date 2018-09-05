Aerotech News & Review


Defense

September 5, 2018
 

‘Without each other, the mission fails’: Army, Air Force build cohesion through joint airdrop

Tags:
Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh
Pope Field, N.C.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh

An 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers waits to jump out of a C-17 Globemaster III from McChord Field, Wash., during Exercise Predictable Iron near Pope Field, N.C., Aug. 21, 2018.

Airmen from the 62nd Airlift Wing participated in a joint exercise with the 82nd Airborne Division to drop equipment and personnel at two drop zones during Exercise Predictable Iron at Pope Field, N.C., from Aug. 20-24.

Airmen from the 7th and 8th Airlift Squadrons crewed two C-17 Globemaster IIIs to assist more than a thousand Army paratroopers in the exercise as joint training between the 62nd Airlift Wing and 82nd Airborne.

“It is crucial that the Air Force and Army work well together because without each other the mission fails,” said Capt. Jared Barkemeyer, 7th Airlift Squadron pilot and aircraft commander for one of the C-17s. “Without the reliable transport the Air Force provides, the Army could not execute their objectives in a timely manner via airdrop.

“The airdrop insertion at a mass scale is something no other nation in the world can provide,” he continued. “But, without the Army, the Air Force would strictly serve an air-land mission and, as a service, we would become less flexible to user requests.”

The Airmen worked alongside Soldiers to load equipment onto the aircraft, as well as with jumpmasters and paratroopers to help them maintain their readiness requirements for airborne missions.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division move to the drop zone aboard a C-17 Globemaster III from McChord Field, Wash., during Exercise Predictable Iron near Pope Field, N.C., Aug. 21, 2018.

“Every jump I’ve been on the Air Force has been extremely helpful, accommodating and willing to work with us,” said Maj. Brian Plover, 1st Squadron, 73 Cavalry Scout, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne operations officer. “I have had no issues at all with the Air Force in my time jumping or as a jumpmaster.”

A benefit of the joint exercise was determining where there may be shortfalls and strengthening those areas to become more efficient or effective.

“It’s important that the Air Force participate in these events to ensure that we are ready to do what our nation expects of us, which is to insert the 82nd Airborne anywhere in the world within a short time frame,” Barkemeyer said. “Also, during these events we identify shortcomings between the two services and eliminate them in order to strengthen our joint-force initiative.”

Over the course of three days, Airmen and Soldiers dropped 40 tons of equipment, such as armored vehicles and re-supply containers, as well as 1,005 paratroopers.

“Working with the Army was great,” Barkemeyer said. “Inserting hundreds of jumpers into an objective area tests the crew’s abilities, as well as strengthens our habit patterns. The 82nd jumpers are some of the toughest service members around and being able to airdrop them is an honor.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division jump from a C-17 Globemaster III from McChord Field, Wash., during Exercise Predictable Iron at Pope Field, N.C., Aug. 23, 2018.

“The exercise was a total joint success,” he continued. “The Army users received all the training they needed as scheduled, and the 62nd Airlift Wing provided every lift on time thanks to the aircrews as well as the outstanding 62nd Airlift Wing maintenance support that kept the aircraft mission ready all week.”

During one of the personnel airdrops, the Army also practiced dropping the caster assisted A-series Delivery System, or CAADS, which is a new method to drop door bundles, a container of equipment pushed out the doors of an aircraft.

“It’s pretty much a door bundle on wheels,” Plover said. “It’s a new thing, every jump we push out a CAADS. It holds supplies that are needed immediately, such as water, food or ammo.”

While the exercise provided the Airmen with the opportunity to work alongside Soldiers, it also provided a chance for Air Force crews from other squadrons to work together.

“I thoroughly enjoyed participating in this exercise all week,” Barkemeyer said. “Working with my crew from the 7th Airlift Squadron, as well as the crew from the 8th Airlift Squadron, was awesome. We worked really well as one unit and had fun doing it.”

Exercise Predictable Iron provided the opportunity for the Air Force and Army to strengthen their skill sets together and work toward a common goal. Exercises such as this one help accomplish the Department of Defense’s enduring mission to provide combat-credible military forces needed to deter war and protect the nation’s security.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division jump from a C-17 Globemaster III from McChord Field, Wash., during Exercise Predictable Iron at Pope Field, N.C., Aug. 23, 2018.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division reach the ground after jumping from a C-17 Globemaster III from McChord Field, Wash., during Exercise Predictable Iron at Pope Field, N.C., Aug. 23, 2018.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh

Tech. Sgt. Drew Czarnecki, left, and Staff Sgt. Raymond Sandoval, both 7th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, stow the disassembled part of seat away inside a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Predictable Iron at Pope Field, N.C., Aug. 23, 2018.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – September 5, 2018

News SFAB squadron command sergeant major killed in insider attack in Afghanistan – The top enlisted soldier of a unit advising Afghan troops died Sept. 3 following an insider attack, the Defense Department confirmed Sept. 4.   American service member in Afghanistan dies in non-combat incident – A U.S. service member died Sept. 4 in...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – September 5, 2018

Vietnam War casualty from Bakersfield identified Remains found at an underwater site have been identified as those of a naval aviator from Bakersfield whose aircraft vanished during a Vietnam War mission on Sept. 21, 1966. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Navy Cmdr. James B. Mills was accounted for this month after years of investigation....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology
army-battery2

Army researchers hope to lighten Soldiers’ battery load

Army photograph by David Kamm A Soldier tests a photovoltaic Solar Panel Harvester during an energy-harvesting technology demonstration at Fort Devens, Mass. Across all six of the Army’s modernization priorities — l...
 
Full Story »

 