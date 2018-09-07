Aerotech News & Review


Defense

September 7, 2018
 

Phase I complete for Navy’s range support aircraft replacement

Navy photograph Navy photograph

The Navy accepts the Gulfstream G550 with structural modifications on July 30. The aircraft is unique to the Navy and after further modifications will replace the aging range support aircraft in Point Mugu, Calif.

The Tactical Airlift Program Office Commercial Modifications and Range Support Team accepted delivery of their newest commercial-derivative aircraft platform July 30.
The Gulfstream G550, with structural modifications, was further modified to house specialized telemetry equipment, unique to the Navy’s application.

The G550 is slated to serve as the replacement for one of the aging P-3 range support aircraft operated out of NAWCWD in Point Mugu, Calif. The aircraft’s AEW structural modifications allow room for installation of a telemetry system and additional equipment to support future missions.

During a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Gulfstream executives and PMA-207 leadership, Program Manager Capt. Steven Nassau spoke to the complexity of this acquisition.

“Just getting to this point has been a process,” said Nassau. “The team had to coordinate with AIR-5.0 Test and Evaluation leadership, AIR-2.0 Contracts, AIR-5.2 Ranges and AIR-5.1 test squadrons for mission equipment and airframe expertise, as well as AIR-6.0 Logistics for sustainment to keep this acquisition on schedule. Delivering the aircraft under cost and on schedule is a major milestone for such a complicated project.”

PMA-207 CMARS Integrated Program Team Lead Chris Mullaney said credit should not only be given to those currently working on this project, but to those who have in the past as well.

“One of the original leads for this project was Jaimie Grubb. She, along with her Range Support Aircraft Team, had impressive foresight and solid planning at the beginning of this endeavor that paved the way for the successes we are seeing here today – delivery of a high-quality product on cost and on schedule,” said Mullaney.

From here, the Phase II Integrator, Raytheon, will receive the G550 aircraft as Government furnished property and will develop, procure and integrate systems that will give the aircraft a multi-role capability in telemetry data collection, range safety and surveillance and communications relay. This modern, phased-array telemetry system will have the capability to support major programs in complex, robust and dynamic test environments for many years.

The aircraft is projected to be delivered for initial operating capability by August 2021.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – September 5, 2018

News Here’s blueprint for Erik Prince’s $5 billion plan to privatize the Afghanistan war – Blackwater founder Erik Prince thinks the time is right to try a new approach in Afghanistan, one that he says will reduce war spending to a sliver of its current levels, get most troops home and eliminate Pakistan’s influence on...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – September 7, 2018

U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan, 6th this year The U.S. military says it has determined that the shooting death of an American service member Sept. 3 in Afghanistan was a so-called insider attack. Lt. Col. Martin O’Donnell, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition in Kabul, said in a telephone interview Tuesday that the American...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

High Desert Hangar Stories: The Flying Greek, Part Two

Courtesy photograph The Eagle Squadron logo. This week, we pick up again with the story of Steve Pisanos, a Greek national who trained at Lancaster’s War Eagle Field before heading over to England to fly for the Allies during...
 
Full Story »

 