Headlines – September 10, 2018

News

Navy F-35C suffers first major airborne mishap –

The Navy’s next-generation F-35 fighter jet reached an unwanted milestone last month when a carrier-based Lightning II suffered a major airborne mishap.



Pentagon, White House consider military strike options on Syria –

The Pentagon is preparing military options for President Donald Trump to respond if the Syrian government carries through with its threat to use chemical weapons against Idlib, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford said Sept. 8.





Business

‘We are not dupes’: France takes step away from US with fighter program –

France has linked its search for independence from U.S. export rules with the Franco-German project for a future fighter jet, in a bid to boost foreign sales of the aircraft, the French armed forces minister said.



France, United Kingdom strengthen military relations — but future fighter jet cooperation ‘not yet there’ –

British and French defense ministers will meet twice a year rather than just once, reflecting a deepening of bilateral relations despite Britain’s impending exit from the European Union, said French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly.



Australia, Rheinmetall ink $500 million contract for military trucks –

Australia has signed a contract with Rheinmetall to supply military trucks worth €430 million (U.S. $500 million) to the country’s armed forces, the company announced Sept. 6.



DOD inspector general is auditing Army’s future missile defense plans –

The Pentagon’s inspector general launched an audit of the Army’s future missile defense plans in August, according to a recent announcement from the office.



Defense contractor indicted for fraud, might be hiding in Turkey –

A Turkish citizen who owns a New Jersey-based defense contracting business allegedly cheated the government out of $7 million by misrepresenting where military parts were manufactured.



U.S. to release $1.2 billion in military aid to Egypt –

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has authorized the release of $1.2 billion in U.S. military assistance to Egypt, despite human rights concerns that have held up previous funding.



Spanish government under pressure over Saudi defense deals –

Shipbuilders are blocking roads in southern Spain amid fears that Saudi Arabia could scrap a $2.1 billion-purchase of warships in retaliation to a move by Madrid to halt a shipment of bombs to Riyadh.





Defense

Pentagon sends U.S. forces to Syria amid Russia threat –

The Pentagon sent more than 100 U.S. Marines to reinforce a coalition outpost in southern Syria after a threatened attack from Russia, U.S. officials said.



Pentagon revamps Egypt war games in trust-building exercise –

The Pentagon kicked off war games in Egypt Sept. 8 for the second year in a row, an unusual step signaling the Donald Trump administration’s support for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi despite lingering human rights concerns.



U.S. Army close to greenlighting extra lethal Stinger missiles –

The U.S. Army is getting close to greenlighting Stinger missiles that are more lethal against enemy drones following a string of successful tests last month.



Army says pilots in fatal Hawaii crash were disoriented –

An Army investigation into a fatal helicopter crash found the pilots became disoriented during nighttime training off Hawaii last year. All five soldiers on board were killed in the Aug. 15, 2017, crash.



A USAF Global Hawk drone crashed off the coast of Spain in June, but the Air Force stayed mum –

The Air Force is acknowledging an RQ-4 Global Hawk crashed off the coast of Spain in June — about 2 ½ months after the remotely piloted aircraft plunged into the ocean.





Veterans

Secretary promises VA will be more ‘welcoming’ to women veterans –

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said his department “needs to be more welcoming to women veterans” and promised improvements at the bureaucracy in months to come.



Pentagon is easing its controversial new GI Bill restrictions — but only for some troops –

Earlier this year, the Department of Defense rolled out a change to its GI Bill transfer policy that would keep long-serving troops from passing those benefits on to their dependents.



Texas WWII veterans honored for rescuing prisoners in concentration camps –

Birney “Chick” Havey remembers rolling up to the Dachau concentration camp in Germany in April 1945. It was near the end of World War II, just days before Germany would surrender, and he and his Army comrades had arrived in tanks to liberate the camp’s prisoners.