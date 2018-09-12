Headlines – September 12, 2018

News
T-38 crashes at Sheppard; pilots stable after ejecting –
A T-38C Talon II trainer aircraft crashed after it departed the runway before taking off from Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, Tuesday morning, the base said in a release.
Counterterror costs since 911: $2.8 trillion and climbing –
After a small group of forlorn men huddled in the middle of Afghanistan succeeded in their plan to strike the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon, America declared a global war against them.
Air Force may investigate SpaceX CEO for smoking pot, while Canada greenlights its use for troops –
After SpaceX founder and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk smoked a little pot Sept. 6 evening on comedian Joe Rogan’s live podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, several news outlets have gone back and forth on whether Musk would be investigated by the Air Force.
Business
U.S. Army resumes accepting Apaches from Boeing –
The U.S. Army has begun to accept new AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from Boeing after halting deliveries due to a safety concern, according to Brig. Gen. Thomas Todd, the service’s program executive officer for aviation.
Trump OK’s huge industrial base study: Rollout may be delayed –
The White House and Pentagon are planning a major rollout of the much-anticipated defense industrial base report scheduled for Sept. 14, but Hurricane Florence might have something to say about that.
German ministry seeks data on quicker fighter jet deliveries –
The German military has asked potential bidders in a high-stakes competition to replace its aging Tornado fighter jets about accelerating deliveries of new warplanes before an initial target date of 2025, sources familiar with the matter said.
U.S. clears further E-2D Hawkeye package for Japan –
The U.S. has cleared a sale of up to nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft for Japan, in a deal that could be worth as much as $3.14 billion.
SAIC subsumes Engility in $2.5 billion deal –
Major government contractor Science Applications International Corp is buying out competing tech services firm Engility Holdings in a deal worth nearly $2.5 billion, the companies announced Sept. 10.
IAF carries out first-ever aerial refuelling of Tejas LCA –
The Indian Air Force carried out its first-ever mid-air refuelling of the indigenously developed Tejas Light Combat Aircraft Mk 1 on Sept. 4.
DISA chooses 20 small businesses for big IT contract –
The Defense Information Systems Agency has selected 20 small businesses for the opportunity to work on a range of information technology services for the Department of Defense, intelligence community and other federal agencies, according to a Sept. 10 announcement.
Meggitt expands involvement in KFX program –
UK company Meggitt has increased its involvement on the South Korean program to develop the KFX multirole fighter aircraft through a new supply contract announced on Sept. 10.
Rafael positions Australian JV for expansion –
Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is looking to support the development of its Australian joint venture to enable the new company to head up a range of local missile manufacturing programs and lead efforts to secure exports.
State official predicts U.S. weapon sales increase in 2019 –
The U.S. has sold more weapons to other nations in the first half of fiscal year 2018 than it did in all of fiscal year 2017. Is that sustainable?
Boeing gets $2.9 billion for more KC-46 tankers –
Boeing on Sept. 10 bagged a $2.9 billion contact for the fourth lot of KC-46 tankers, raising the total to 52 aircraft on order.
Israel keeps eyes on F-35Bs; Lockheed-Boeing battle it out for fighters, choppers –
Until last week there was a shadow war, fought behind closed doors, mainly in the highly guarded complex of the Israeli Defense Ministry and the Israeli Air Force headquarters in Tel Aviv. And in some newspapers.
ST Engineering appoints new CEO for U.S. business –
Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) has appointed new leadership for its U.S. business, VT Systems.
Turkey’s homegrown helo makes maiden flight –
Turkey’s first indigenous helicopter, the T625, made its maiden flight — hovering for a few minutes a little bit above ground level.
Spain holds talks with Saudi Arabia over weapons deals –
Spain says it is holding talks with Saudi Arabia to resolve differences over a shipment of bombs that, according to Spanish defense authorities, could end up targeting civilians in Yemen.
Elbit emerges as preferred bidder for UK’s Morpheus –
Elbit Systems UK has been selected as the preferred bidder for the UK’s Project Morpheus Battle Management Application contract, Jane’s has learned.
Defense
GAO to DOD: Fix ‘Fourth Estate’ inefficiencies –
The Government Accountability Office is telling the Defense Department to clamp down on inefficiencies in its 19 agencies and 8 field activities — collectively known as the “Fourth Estate.”
Pilots test new digital displays in Black Hawk helicopters to replace decades-old analog controls –
The nearly 40-year-old helicopter that is the centerpiece of Army aviation is getting a control panel that rivals a brand-new Lamborghini.
This armored vehicle can resist mines, jam airwaves –
Soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team recently fielded an electronic warfare tactical vehicle, one that will allow units and electronic warfare teams to sense and jam enemy communications.
Aiming The Army’s Thousand-Mile Missiles –
The Army wants new long-range missiles that can shoot a thousand miles. But first it has to figure out how to use them.
Watchdog report sounds alarm over military aviation readiness –
A government watchdog report released this week is the latest to sound the alarm over the Air Force and Navy’s fleet of aging aircraft, vital planes that are often in no shape to fly.
Air Force: High ops tempos, lack of aircraft, inexperienced maintainers among mishap risks –
A series of one-day safety stand-downs across all flying and maintenance wings has given the Air Force several clues on how to correct a string of troubling — and sometimes fatal — aviation crashes and other mishaps, the service said Sept. 10.
GAO: Air Force isn’t meeting availability goals for crucial fixed-wing aircraft –
A new report from the Government Accountability Office is sounding the alarm about the Air Force’s ability to fully field several key legacy fixed-wing aircraft in its fleet.
Marine F-35B pilot will land on Royal Navy’s hotshot new aircraft carrier –
A U.S. Marine F-35B pilot will be landing on the deck of the Royal Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, when the ship arrives at Patuxent, Md., for scheduled flight trials.
Veterans
One of the last legendary World Wwar II soldiers to make four combat jumps into Europe has died –
Former Staff Sgt. Russell Brown was one of the legendary paratroopers who made every combat jump during World War II, forever cementing his place in the history of the 82nd Airborne Division.
Remains of lost Pearl Harbor sailor identified as Virginia man –
The remains of a U.S. serviceman killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified as those of a Virginia man.
Lawmakers urge VA secretary to offer gender reassignment surgery to vets –
Transgender veterans can currently get treatment at the Department of Veterans Affairs before and after gender reassignment surgery, but by department policy, they can’t get the surgery itself.