Aerotech News & Review


Business

September 14, 2018
 

Boeing to update P-8A Poseidon training system for U.S. Navy

Boeing has won a contract award from the U.S. Navy to update the courseware and software for the Navy’s P-8A Poseidon training system.

Under the four-year, $194 million agreement, Boeing will upgrade devices at three locations for the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force to reflect the latest configuration of the Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

“With increasing demand for realistic training that is concurrent and affordable, the P-8A training system gives pilots, air crews and maintainers the most immersive environment at a fraction of the cost to train in a P-8A,” said Pat Walsh, vice president of U.S. Navy & Marine Corps Services for Boeing Global Services and retired Admiral. “Boeing is proud to provide a high-fidelity experience that offers a seamless transition from classroom to aircraft.”

Boeing developed the comprehensive P-8A training system to provide training for both pilots and aircrews. The aircrew training solution includes courseware, classrooms, part-task trainers and full-fidelity simulators for both pilot and mission crew. The maintenance training solution includes courseware, classrooms, hardware and virtual maintenance simulators to support all U.S. Navy maintenance certifications. The P-8A training system allows operators to train and prepare for missions while reducing flight hours for the aircraft, as well as fuel costs associated with in-flight training.

Operating as one of Boeing’s three business units, Global Services is headquartered in the Dallas area.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – September 14, 2018

News Nation’s top Marine invokes World War II when talking Afghanistan time commitment: ‘We’re still in Germany; we’re still in Japan’ – The specter of a decades-long American presence in Afghanistan was raised Sept. 12 in San Diego by the nation’s top Marine, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Neller.     Business Estonia...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – September 14, 2018

NATO members concerned about Russia ‘military posturing’ Romania, Turkey and Poland have expressed concern about what they call Russia’s “increasing and visible offensive military posturing,” near NATO borders. The foreign ministers of the three NATO members on the eastern flank issued a statement condemning “the repeated violation of NATO airspace, the continued military buildu...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air National Guard photograph by Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras

Digital engineering strategy streamlines how defense systems are designed

Air National Guard photograph by Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras Army Brig. Gen. Michael J. Garshak, the adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard, shadows Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy Johnson, a 124th A...
 
Full Story »

 