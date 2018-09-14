Aerotech News & Review


September 14, 2018
 

Headlines – September 14, 2018

Nation’s top Marine invokes World War II when talking Afghanistan time commitment: ‘We’re still in Germany; we’re still in Japan’ –
The specter of a decades-long American presence in Afghanistan was raised Sept. 12 in San Diego by the nation’s top Marine, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Neller.
 
 

Business

Estonia eyes mid-range air defense systems to rectify NATO ‘oversight’ –
Estonia’s military is prioritizing the purchase of a midrange air defense system as the country seeks to plug a capability gap its defense minister called the result of a “total oversight” by NATO.
 
Air Force not considering new F-15 or hybrid F-22/F-35, top civilian says –
The two biggest manufacturers of military aircraft have been busy marketing new versions of their fighter jets to the U.S. Air Force, but the service’s top official told Defense News in an exclusive interview that it’s not actually interested in purchasing either of them at the current moment.
 
Defective rotor parts from Airbus blamed for fatal South Korean helicopter crash –
An interim report from a joint investigation into a fatal crash of a South Korean Marine Corps helicopter indicates that defects in the main rotor mast likely caused the accident, according to military sources.
 
French Naval Group, Germany’s ThyssenKrupp square off in Egyptian warship deal –
Naval Group finds itself in direct competition with German rival ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in Egypt’s acquisition of two more corvettes, Hervé Guillou, CEO of the French shipbuilder told Defense News.
 
 

Defense

Air Force chief lays out future fight against peer-level adversaries –
If the U.S. can use all domains — land, sea, air, space and cyberspace — to bring capabilities together in ways an enemy could never counter, then it will have achieved “21st century deterrence,” says Gen. Dave Goldfein.
 
Air Force, Navy team up to find root of hypoxia and other issues plaguing pilots –
The Air Force announced Sept. 12 it is joining forces with the Navy to find ways to stop the series of hypoxia and hypoxia-like episodes plaguing pilots.
 
Marines prepared to use F-35Bs in Middle East combat if needed; No other naval aviation nearby –
The Marine Corps’ F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters are the only ship-based fixed-wing aircraft in the Middle East right now, and service leaders say the new jets are ready to handle any fight in Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan they may be tasked with.
 
F-35 operational testing delayed until latest software delivers –
The F-35 fighter jet was slated to fly into operational testing this month, but that entry date will be pushed back a couple months as the Pentagon’s independent weapons tester waits for the latest software to be delivered.
 
Why military must learn to love Silicon Valley –
The U.S. Defense Department and big tech need each other—but getting along won’t be easy.
 
U.S. F-22 Raptors intercept Russian bombers flying near Alaska –
Two Russian nuclear-capable bombers accompanied by two fighter jets were identified and intercepted by two F-22 Raptor fighters with North American Aerospace Defense Command on Sept. 11 “west of mainland Alaska.”
 
 

Veterans

VA undecided on whether to pay for sex reassignment surgery –
Veterans Affairs officials are still evaluating whether to fund sex reassignment surgeries for transgender veterans, following a months-long push from advocates asking the department to reverse its opposition to the procedure.
 
Return of missing WWII airman’s remains years in the making –
Before his burial in Santa Fe late last month, Sgt. Alfonso Orlando Duran was one of nearly 73,000 American service members still missing in action from World War II.
 
VA establishes new research center focused on caregivers –
Veterans Affairs officials are launching a new center of excellence focused on caregivers, a move that advocates say could significantly boost research and support for families caring for ailing veterans.



 

News Briefs – September 14, 2018

NATO members concerned about Russia 'military posturing' Romania, Turkey and Poland have expressed concern about what they call Russia's "increasing and visible offensive military posturing," near NATO borders. The foreign ministers of the three NATO members on the eastern flank issued a statement condemning "the repeated violation of NATO airspace, the continued military buildu...
 
Defense
Air National Guard photograph by Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras

Digital engineering strategy streamlines how defense systems are designed

Air National Guard photograph by Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras Army Brig. Gen. Michael J. Garshak, the adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard, shadows Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy Johnson, a 124th A...
 
Business

Boeing to update P-8A Poseidon training system for U.S. Navy

Boeing has won a contract award from the U.S. Navy to update the courseware and software for the Navy's P-8A Poseidon training system. Under the four-year, $194 million agreement, Boeing will upgrade devices at three locations for the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force to reflect the latest configuration of the Poseidon maritime...
 
