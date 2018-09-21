Aerotech News & Review


Veterans

September 21, 2018
 

DOD agency IDs soldiers lost in Korean War from returned remains

Jim Garamone
DOD News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Mikaley Kline Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Mikaley Kline

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command conduct an honorable carry ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 1, 2018. Carry teams will move 55 transfer cases containing what are believed to be the remains of American service members lost in the Korean War to the DPAA facility at the base for identification. North Korea recently turned over the remains to the U.S. and is the first mass turnover of remains since the early 1990s.

Two soldiers who died during the Korean War have been identified from the remains returned from North Korea, President Donald J. Trump announced Sept. 21.

identified Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel and Army Pfc. William H. Jones. Their remains were repatriated from North Korea following Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Both men died in North Korea in 1950.

DOD officials expect many more identifications from the remains. “The 55 boxes we don’t necessarily attribute to 55 remains,” DPAA Director Kelly K. McKeague told the Defense Writers Group in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20. “The remains are comingled … and we expect there to be more than 55.”

He noted that 208 boxes of remains turned over to the United States from North Korea in the late 1990s turned out to contain more than 400 U.S. service members.

The White House announcement came on the eve of today’s National POW/MIA Recognition Day observance.

The agency seeks to recover and identify service members missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War. More than 72,000 Americans are unaccounted-for from World War II. More than 7,200 are unaccounted for from Korea, and around 1,600 from Vietnam. Today, 126 Americans are unaccounted-for from Cold War actions.

The agency’s priority is the missing from the Vietnam War because the acidic conditions of the soil in Southeast Asia is dissolving any remains.

Scientific breakthroughs – most notably DNA analysis – have made identification of remains more certain. McKeague said family members of the missing have provided DNA samples to aid in identification. The agency received the World War II identification effort in 2010, and it is hampered by the fact that only 6 percent of the families have DNA samples on record. This is compared to 92 percent for those missing in the Korean War and 87 percent from Vietnam.

Negotiations with North Korea
The agency has begun negotiations with North Korean officials to restart joint excavations in the near future, McKeague said. The agency received permission from the State Department to continue this humanitarian mission.

“So, we were allowed … to pursue active communications with the North Korean army separate and distinct from denuclearization talks,” he said. “Immediately when we received permission, we reached out to [North Korea’s] U.N. Mission in New York as our conduit.”

If the two sides can work out an agreement, joint excavations could resume in the spring, the director said, adding that he hopes the agency can sit down with the North Koreans in a neutral country in October to begin negotiations. The last negotiations on this subject were held in 2011.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – September 21, 2018

News Foreign warships in South China Sea ‘causing trouble’, Beijing’s envoy says – Big countries from outside the region are abusing their freedom of navigation rights and causing trouble in the South China Sea, Beijing’s ambassador to Britain said, in a clear jab at Western nations’ recent operations in the disputed waterway.     Business...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – September 21, 2018

Putin says Russia perfected weapons based on Syria campaign Russian President Vladimir Putin says that the military’s combat experience gained in Syria has helped develop new weapons systems. Russia has waged a campaign in Syria since September 2015, helping turn the tide of war in favor of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The Russian military has...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

Tailwheel: The mascot of War Eagle Field

Courtesy photograph Tailwheel  As the saying goes, if you’re performing, never follow a child or animal act for you will surely fail! My apologies to anyone who has ever fallen victim to that, because this issue’s story is...
 
Full Story »

 