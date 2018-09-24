Headlines – September 24, 2018

News
Sexual assault: Here are the bases where troops are most at risk –
Men and women assigned to Navy ships at sea are far more likely to be sexually assaulted than service members at bases elsewhere across the force, according to a new Defense Department report.
Business
Sub builder Electric Boat injects millions into Groton, Conn., expansion –
Submarine builder Electric Boat has announced plans for an $850 million shipyard expansion in Connecticut.
U.S. Army makes strides toward network modernization with much anticipated radio award –
The Army has awarded Harris Corp. and Thales Defense a much anticipated radio contract that leaders say is critical for mission command on contested battlefields in the future.
Northrop Grumman wins modification on big electronic warfare contract –
The Navy awarded Northrop Grumman a cost-only modification valued at $9 million related to its work on a portion of the Navy’s premier electronic warfare system.
Thailand orders more Airbus helos –
Thailand has ordered four more Airbus Helicopters H225M twin-engine medium lift helicopters from the European manufacturer, bringing the total number of helicopters ordered by the country to 12.
From boneyard to brand new: Outside contractor gives new life to H-53 helos –
After sitting in the Arizona desert since 2004, a pair of MH-53 Sea Dragon heavy-lift helicopters were rescued by the Navy and Marine Corps in 2015 as candidates for refurbishment and re-entry into the fleet. But instead of going the typical depot route, the services chose an outside contractor to whip the aircraft back into flying shape.
U.S. Marine Corps kills amphibious assault vehicle upgrade program –
The U.S. Marine Corps has killed its Amphibious Assault Vehicle survivability upgrade program as it turns focus to the future and aligns with the new National Defense Strategy.
France wants to buy Airbus tankers sooner –
France renewed a pledge to speed up by two years delivery of 12 Airbus A330 multirole transport tanker jets for the French Air Force by 2023.
UK takes steps forward in major land system competitions, but budget uncertainty looms –
Major procurement programs were top of the mind at the Defence Vehicle Dynamics show, with the UK Ministry of Defence and industry pointing to notable progress for two of the largest system buys on the horizon.
Defense
Stryker vehicle goes over cliff during military exercise, four hurt –
Authorities say four people were hospitalized after an armored vehicle went over a 25-foot cliff during a military exercise in central Washington State.
With a big cash infusion, Congress is all-in on the amphibious Navy –
Congress sent a message this year that it wants the Navy to build amphibious ships, and it’s going to put up the money to do it.
U.S. Army is supposed to be growing, but this year, it didn’t at all –
A year ago, Army officials were touting a plan to increase the force by 7,500 soldiers in fiscal year 2019. That didn’t happen.
In absence of joint military exercises in Korea, PACAF commander say focus will be on other training –
The new head of Pacific Air Forces is working on training to keep his airmen ready to fight, even though large-scale exercises have been suspended.
Here’s how Air Mobility Command will improve aircraft survivability –
In a great power conflict, mobility aircraft will be essential to deliver fuel and supplies to the war fighters.
T-6s resume flying at Texas base –
The 12th Flying Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph resumed flying its T-6A Texan II trainers Sept. 21, three days after a crash prompted its fleet to be grounded.
Must-haves of next strategic nuclear bomber –
Air Force officials opened up — just a bit — about the thinking that’s informing the design process.
Dial-a-blast for smart bombs: AFRL weapons adjust yield to target –
The Air Force is developing smart bombs that detonate differently depending on the target. These “Dialable Effects Munitions” could turn up the blast to devastate an enemy camp or turn it down to kill a single terrorist without hurting nearby civilians.
Veterans
Commentary: Do what’s right for our Blue Water Vietnam veterans –
The Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2017 (H.R. 299) is currently languishing in the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and as a result, vital funding of benefits that impacts the lives and livelihoods of veterans now hangs in the balance.
Trump signs largest VA budget ever –
President Donald Trump signed the Department of Veterans Affairs fiscal 2019 budget into law Sept. 21, giving the department a funding boost of more than 6 percent and pushing the agency’s total spending more than $200 billion for the first time.
M*A*S*H’ star Loretta Swit accompanies vets on last ‘Flight of Honor’ –
Early Sept. 24, she’ll catch a pre-dawn flight at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield along with 135 female Nebraska veterans who will fly to Washington, D.C., on Patriotic Productions’ latest, and last, of what organizers are calling “Flights of Honor.”
Pueblo crew tells Trump to bring their warship home from North Korea –
Some of the surviving crew members of an American spy ship captured by North Korean forces 50 years ago have a message for President Trump: bring our warship home.
After $23 million having already been spent, plans for Vietnam Wall Education Center have been scrapped –
In a stunning move, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund announced Sept. 21 that its long-stalled plan to build an education center next to the iconic “Wall” is being scrapped for lack of funding and general interest.
100 years ago, U.S. fought its deadliest battle in France –
It was America’s deadliest battle ever, with 26,000 U.S. soldiers killed, tens of thousands wounded and more ammunition fired than in the whole of the Civil War. The Meuse-Argonne offensive of 1918 was also a great American victory that helped bring an end to World War I.