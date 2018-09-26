Aerotech News & Review


September 26, 2018
 

Boeing completes acquisition of Millennium Space Systems

Boeing has completed the acquisition of Millennium Space Systems, a provider of agile, flight-proven small-satellite solutions.

Millennium Space Systems will operate under Boeing Phantom Works as a subsidiary called Millennium Space Systems, A Boeing Company.

It will retain an independent operating model while benefiting from Boeing’s resources, scale, manufacturing capability and technology research as the leading provider of aerospace products and services. 

Boeing first announced the agreement with Millennium Space Systems on Aug. 16, 2018, pending U.S. government approval. Terms of the approved deal were not disclosed and do not affect Boeing’s financial guidance or the company’s commitment to returning approximately 100 percent of free cash flow to shareholders.

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Millennium Space Systems has approximately 260 employees and has developed high-performance satellites and space systems for exacting missions ranging from 50 KG to more than 6,000 KG.



 

