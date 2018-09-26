Aerotech News & Review


Events

September 26, 2018
 

Gathering of Eagles event slated for Oct. 13

eafb-GOE
The Flight Test Historical Foundation will host a Gathering of Eagles event Oct. 13, 2018.

This year’s event is titled “2018 Gathering of Eagles Breaking Barriers, Expanding Horizons — Celebrating the Women of Flight Test.”

The event will take place in the H.W. Hunter Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds in Lancaster, Calif. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. followed by a panel discussion and an auction of unique aviation memorabilia. Presentations of the C. Gordon Fullerton Memorial Scholarship and William J.”Pete” Knight Scholarship will also be held.

The general public is invited to attend. Tickets may be purchased online at the foundation website athttp://www.afftcmuseum.org/ (under News and Events) and through their Facebook page at AFFTMuseum.

All proceeds from the event will be used to support the Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards AFB and Blackbird Airpark in Palmdale, Calif. Money will be used for repair and restoration of aircraft in the museum’s inventory as well as constructing a new state-of-the-art museum and aerospace STEM education center outside the West Gate of the base to make it accessible to the general public.

Col. Angela Suplisson, Air Force Test Center vice commander, will moderate a panel discussion while U.S Air Force Test Pilot School’s chief test pilot, Bill Gray, will serve as master of ceremonies.

The 2018 Eagles to be honored are:

  • Dr. Eileen Bjorkman, U.S. Air Force, member of the Senior Executive Service
  • Dr. Sandy Miarecki, U.S. Air Force Academy, and retired lieutenant colonel.
  • Kelly Latimer, Virgin Galactic; retired lieutenant colonel.
  • Cynthia Bixby, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center
  • Laurie Grindle, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center
  • Florence Lowe “Pancho” Barnes, aviation pioneer (posthumously)
  • For more information, visit www.flighttestmuseum.org or contact foundation general manager Danny Bazzell at 661-916-3309.

Editor’s note: The Flight Test Historical Foundation is a private organization. It is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and has no government status.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – September 26, 2018

News Bolton: U.S. troops staying in Syria until Iran leaves – The U.S. will keep a military presence in Syria until Iran withdraws its forces, a top Trump administration official said Sept. 24.   Mattis looks for ‘way ahead’ after China scraps military talks – U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Sept. 24 he...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Boeing photograph by Fred Troilo

Boeing MH-139 to replace U.S. Air Force UH-1N Huey fleet

Boeing photograph by Fred Troilo Boeing will provide its MH-139 helicopter and related support to the U.S. Air Force to replace the fleet of UH-1N “Huey” helicopters used to protect America’s intercontinental ballistic mi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
DoD
security-clearance

Major financial changes could affect your security clearance

As of July 27, the Department of Defense will continuously monitor individuals’ security eligibility through the new Continuous Evaluation Program. This new policy mandates that individuals who hold a security clearance w...
 
Full Story »

 