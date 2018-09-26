Aerotech News & Review


Business

September 26, 2018
 

Lockheed Martin receives contract for HIMARS launchers

The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a $289 million contract to produce High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers and associated hardware.

The contract calls for the production of 24 HIMARS launchers and associated equipment by July 2022. Lockheed Martin has delivered nearly 500 launchers for the U.S. Army and international customers. The HIMARS vehicles will be produced from the ground up at Lockheed Martin’s award-winning Camden, Ark., Precision Fires Center of Excellence.

HIMARS is a lightweight mobile launcher, transportable via C-130 and larger aircraft for rapid deployment, that fires Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System rockets and Army Tactical Missile System missiles. HIMARS consists of a launcher loader module and fire control system mounted on a five-ton truck chassis. A specialized armored cab provides additional protection to the three crew members that operate the system.

Lockheed Martin’s effectiveness and reliability combined with performance, interoperability, joint coalition operations and the added value of joint munitions procurement make HIMARS a sound option for nations seeking effective precision fires option for missions.

For more than 40 years, Lockheed Martin has been the leading designer and manufacturer of long-range, surface-to-surface precision strike solutions, providing highly reliable, combat-proven systems like MLRS, HIMARS, ATACMS and GMLRS to domestic and international customers.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – September 26, 2018

News Bolton: U.S. troops staying in Syria until Iran leaves – The U.S. will keep a military presence in Syria until Iran withdraws its forces, a top Trump administration official said Sept. 24.   Mattis looks for ‘way ahead’ after China scraps military talks – U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Sept. 24 he...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Boeing photograph by Fred Troilo

Boeing MH-139 to replace U.S. Air Force UH-1N Huey fleet

Boeing photograph by Fred Troilo Boeing will provide its MH-139 helicopter and related support to the U.S. Air Force to replace the fleet of UH-1N “Huey” helicopters used to protect America’s intercontinental ballistic mi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
DoD
security-clearance

Major financial changes could affect your security clearance

As of July 27, the Department of Defense will continuously monitor individuals’ security eligibility through the new Continuous Evaluation Program. This new policy mandates that individuals who hold a security clearance w...
 
Full Story »

 