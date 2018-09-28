Aerotech News & Review


Defense

September 28, 2018
 

AFOSR awards grants to 31 scientists, engineers

afosr-grants
The Air Force Office of Scientific Research today announced it will award approximately $13.9 million in grants to 31 scientists and engineers from 24 research institutions and businesses who submitted winning research proposals through the Air Force’s Young Investigator Research Program.

The YIP is open to United States citizens and/or permanent residents’ who are scientists and engineers at United States research institutions who received Ph.D. or equivalent degrees in the last seven years and who show an exceptional ability and promise for conducting basic research of military interests.

The objective of this program is to foster creative basic research in science and engineering, enhance early career development of outstanding young investigators, and increase opportunities for young investigators to recognize the Air Force mission and the related challenges in science and engineering.

This year, AFOSR received over 290 proposals in response to the AFOSR YIP broad agency announcement (BAA) solicitation, FA9550-18-S-0002. Thirty-one YIPs were awarded in these research areas: Aerospace Materials for Extreme Environments, Atomic and Molecular Physics, Computational Mathematics, Dynamic Data Driven Applications Systems, Dynamics Materials and Interactions, Dynamics and Control, Electromagnetics, Energy Combustion and Non-Equilibrium Thermodynamics, GHz-THz Electronics and Materials, High Speed Aerodynamics, Human Performance and Biosystems, Information Operations and Security, Laser and Optical Physics, Low Density Materials, Mechanics of Multifunctional Materials and Microsystems, Molecular Dynamics and Theoretical Chemistry, Multi-Scale Structural Mechanics and Prognosis, Natural Materials and Systems, Optimization and Discrete Mathematics, Optoelectronics and Physics, Organic Materials Chemistry, Plasma and Electro-Energetic Physics, Quantum Electronic Solids, Quantum Information Sciences, Science of Information, Computation and Fusion, Space Power and Propulsion, Space Sciences, Test Science for Test and Evaluation, Trust and Influence, Ultrashort Pulse Laser-Matter Interactions, and Unsteady Aerodynamics and Turbulence Flows.

YIP recipients receive a three year grant totaling $450,000.

The following YIP recipients and their anticipated research areas are:

Dr. Laura Balzano, University of Michigan, Non-convex Optimization Algorithms and Theory for Matrix Factorization with Dynamic Massive Data
Dr. Yuxin Chen, Princeton University, Taming Nonconvexity in Solving High-Dimensional Nonlinear Systems of Equations
Dr. Riccardo Comin, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Competing Orders in Nanostructured High-Tc Superconductors
Dr. Samuel Coogan, Georgia Tech Research Corporation, Scalable Analysis and Control of Dynamic Flow Networks
Dr. Helen Durand, Wayne State University, Optimization-Based Materials Design and Manufacturing
Dr. Manuel Endres, California Institute of Technology, Entanglement Control in Alkaline-earth Rydberg Arrays
Dr. Stefano Ermon, Stanford University, Variational Methods for Information Processing and Learning
Dr. Sicun Gao, University of California – San Diego, Automated Reasoning for High-Assurance Hybrid System Control
Dr. Alex Gorodetsky, University of Michigan, Online Reinforcement Learning in Partially Observed Physics-based Environments with Compression-based Computation
Dr. Mohammed Hassan, University of Arizona, Imaging the Ultrafast Dynamics in 2D Graphene
Dr. Maziar Hermati, University of Minnesota – Minneapolis, Reducing Transient Energy Growth in Shear Flows Using Sensor-based Output Feedback Control
Dr. Robert Hickey, Pennsylvania State University, Hybrid Bottlebrush Block Polymer/Inorganic Nanostructures with Tunable Nonlinear Optical and Photonic Band Gap Properties
Dr. Ryan Houim, University of Florida – Gainesville, Characterization on the Scaling Effects and Afterburning Processes of Explosively Dispersed Reactive Powder and Fragments
Dr. Benjamin Jorns, University of Michigan, Predictive Modeling for Complex Plasma Systems with Poorly Understood Physics
Dr. Neha Kamat, Northwestern University, A Biophysical Approach to Uncover the Role of Cell Membrane Mechanics in Sensing Mechanical Force
Dr. Maria Kamenetska, Boston University, Robust Conductance and Force Measurements of Single DNA Molecules to Quantify Nucleosome Unwinding
Dr. Phillip Keathley, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, On-Chip PHz Processing of Optical Fields using Nanostructured Electron Emitters
Dr. Tae Kim, University of Alabama – Huntsville, MHD Heliosphere with Enhanced Background Solar Wind and Coronal Mass Ejections
Dr. Roopali Kukreja, University of California – Davis, Unraveling Speed Limit of Magnetization Dynamics in Magnetic Heterostructure
Dr. Eli Levenson-Falk, University of Southern California, Quasiparticles in Superconducting Circuits
Dr. Ling Li, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Design of Lightweight Cellular Glass: Lessons from Nature
Dr. Luqiao Liu, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harnessing Magnons for Hybrid Quantum Information Systems
Dr. Francesco Monticone, Cornell University, Robust Topological Scattering and Radiating Structures: Bridging Free-Space Propagation and Surface Waves on Complex Objects
Dr. Francesco Panerai, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, High-fidelity Quantitative Measurements of Hypersonic Carbon Ablation
Dr. Daniel Romero, University of Michigan, Assessing the Impact of Exogenous Shocks on User Behavior and Information Diffusion in Social Media
Dr. Aaron Rury, Wayne State University, Coherent Vibrational Spectroscopy of Charge Transfer Cavity Polaritons
Dr. Judson Ryckman, Clemson University, Deeply Subwavelength All-Dielectric Nanophotonics in Silicon
Dr. Raymond Spearrin, University of California – Los Angeles, 3D Laser Absorption Imaging of Species and Temperature in Supercritical Flames
Dr. Sameh Tawfick, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Additive Manufacturing of Polymorphic Hair Material Systems for Reconfiguration and Damage Restoration
Dr. Amy Van Newkirk, Pennsylvania State University, Development of Anti-Resonant Hollow Core Fiber for High Power and Mid-wave
Dr. Richard Wiebe, University of Washington, Robust Characterization of Nonlinear Structural Dynamics in Extreme Environments



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – September 28, 2018

News Mattis defends remarks on women in infantry – A day after Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told VMI cadets that the “jury’s still out” on women serving in combat infantry units, he defended the remarks, saying they had been misconstrued by the media.   U.S. to remove several missile defense systems from the Middle East...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – September 28, 2018

China demands U.S. cancel arms sale to Taiwan China has demanded the U.S. cancel a $330 million sale of military equipment to Taiwan, warning of “severe damage” to bilateral relations and cooperation if Washington fails to comply. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Sept 25 that the sale violated international law and the “basic norms...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Army photograph by Pfc. Zoe Garbarino

Mattis: More data needed to assess women’s effectiveness in combat arms

Army photograph by Pfc. Zoe Garbarino Army Capt. Nargis Kabiri, commander of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, helps her team prepare an M119 Howitzer on Fort Stewart, ...
 
Full Story »

 