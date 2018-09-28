Boeing wins U.S. Air Force T-X pilot training program contract

U.S. Air Force pilots will soon train for combat with T-X jets and simulators from Boeing.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of years of unwavering focus by the Boeing and Saab team,” said Leanne Caret, president and CEO, Boeing Defense, Space & Security. “It is a direct result of our joint investment in developing a system centered on the unique requirements of the U.S. Air Force. We expect T-X to be a franchise program for much of this century.”

Boeing and its risk-sharing partner Saab designed, developed, and flight tested two all-new, purpose-built jets ? proving out the system’s design, repeatability in manufacturing and training capability.

“This selection allows our two companies to deliver on a commitment we jointly made nearly five years ago,” said Håkan Buskhe, president and CEO of Saab. “It is a major accomplishment for our partnership with Boeing and our joint team, and I look forward to delivering the first trainer aircraft to the Air Force.”

Boeing is now clear to begin placing orders with its suppliers, including Saab. More than 90 percent of Boeing’s offering will be made in America, supporting more than 17,000 jobs in 34 states.

