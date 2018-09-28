Aerotech News & Review


Marine Corps F-35B conducts first combat strike in CENTCOM AOR

Navy photograph by PO3 Matthew Freeman Navy photograph by PO3 Matthew Freeman

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Isaac Berwick launches an F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) as part of the F-35B’s first combat strike, Sept. 27, 2018. The Essex ARG and 13th MEU is the first U.S. Navy/Marine Corps team to deploy to U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations with the transformational warfighting capabilities of the F-35B Lightning II, making it a more lethal, flexible and persistent force, leading to a more stable region for our partner nations.

The Marine Corps F-35B, Lightning II, conducted its first combat strike in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan, Sept. 27, 2018. 

During this mission, the F-35B conducted an air strike in support of ground clearance operations, and the strike was deemed successful by the ground force commander. 

“The F-35B is a significant enhancement in theater amphibious and air warfighting capability, operational flexibility, and tactical supremacy,” said Vice Adm. Scott Stearney, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. “As part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, this platform supports operations on the ground from international waters, all while enabling maritime superiority that enhances stability and security.” 

The 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) is the first combat-deployed MEU to replace the AV-8B Harrier with the F35B Lightning II. The F-35Bs from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 are currently embarked on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) as part of Essex Amphibious Ready Group. 
 

Navy photograph by PO3 Matthew Freeman Navy photograph by PO3 Matthew Freeman

An F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), launches from the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) as part of the F-35B’s first combat strike, Sept. 27, 2018.

 

Navy photograph by PO3 Matthew Freeman Navy photograph by PO3 Matthew Freeman

Marine Corps Maj. Christopher Tchinski performs pre-flight checks in an F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in preparation for the F-35B’s first combat strike, Sept. 27, 2018.

 

Navy photograph by PO3 Matthew Freeman Navy photograph by PO3 Matthew Freeman

Marine Corps Lt. Col. Kyle Shoop, commanding officer of the “Avengers” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), performs pre-flight checks in an F-35B Lightning II aircraft aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in preparation for the F-35B’s first combat strike, Sept. 27, 2018.

 

Navy photograph by PO3 Matthew Freeman Navy photograph by PO3 Matthew Freeman

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) prepare F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), for launch aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in preparation for the F-35B’s first combat strike, Sept. 27, 2018.

 

Navy photograph by PO3 Matthew Freeman Navy photograph by PO3 Matthew Freeman

An F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), launches aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) as part of the F-35B’s first combat strike, Sept. 27, 2018.

 

Navy photograph by PO3 Matthew Freeman Navy photograph by PO3 Matthew Freeman

An F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), launches aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) as part of the F-35B’s first combat strike, Sept. 27, 2018.



 

