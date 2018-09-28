Aerotech News & Review


September 28, 2018
 

News Briefs – September 28, 2018

China demands U.S. cancel arms sale to Taiwan

China has demanded the U.S. cancel a $330 million sale of military equipment to Taiwan, warning of “severe damage” to bilateral relations and cooperation if Washington fails to comply.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Sept 25 that the sale violated international law and the “basic norms governing international relations.’”
It was unclear what aspect of international law Geng was referring to.
Washington has no official relations with the island’s democratically elected government but is obliged by U.S. law to see that it has the means to defend itself.
The Trump administration said Sept. 24 that it had approved the sale of spare parts and related support for Taiwan’s F-16 fighters and other military aircraft.
China opposes all U.S. military sales to Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.
Additionally, The Pentagon on Sept. 25 confirmed that China had canceled a Washington visit by the head of its navy, and U.S. officials said China had denied a request for a U.S. Navy ship to make a Hong Kong port visit. AP
 

Stoppage of U.S., Korea exercises cause readiness loss

The general nominated to take command of U.S. and allied forces in South Korea says the decision to cancel several major military exercises on the Korean peninsula this year caused a slight degradation in the readiness of American forces.
Gen. Robert Abrams tells the Senate Armed Services Committee that commanders are planning a number of smaller staff exercises to rebuild the ability of U.S. and allied forces to work together. He says planning is ongoing for large exercises next year, but alliance leaders will decide if they are canceled or not.
Abrams says America must remain clear-eyed about the military and nuclear threats from North Korea, while allowing diplomacy to move forward.
Navy Vice Adm. Craig Faller, nominated to take over U.S. Southern Command, is also testifying before the panel. AP



 

