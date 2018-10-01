Aerotech News & Review


Boeing teams with Robotic Skies to provide enhanced commercial UAS services

Boeing and its subsidiaries Jeppesen and Aviall have joined with Robotic Skies, a leading commercial unmanned aircraft system support services provider, to develop and deliver industry-leading supply chain management and optimization, analytics, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for the commercial and civil UAS markets.

“Teaming with Boeing will allow both companies to elevate the commercial UAS customer experience and deliver operations solutions that would be difficult to achieve individually,” said Brad Hayden, Robotic Skies CEO. “This agreement represents a foundational step for the advancement of commercial UAS operations that will meet the requirements of today and help shape the future of unmanned flight.”

Boeing and Robotic Skies will jointly pursue opportunities to best leverage their extensive combined experience and solutions in manned aviation programs and extend them into the UAS market, including providing services for commercially-focused regulatory compliance, ground support, training, MRO, parts distribution, field upgrades and vehicle retrofit capabilities.

“We continue our dedication to working with the top providers in the industry to increase our presence in the commercial UAS field, with the ultimate goal of helping customers operate more efficiently,” said William Ampofo, vice president, Business & General Aviation, Boeing Global Services. “Our relationship with Robotic Skies will bring together the best elements of both companies, as we shape our capabilities specifically to meet the unique operational requirements and challenges of commercial UAS flight.” 

As their relationship continues to expand, the companies will provide unified operations services for both existing commercial UAS operators and for companies seeking to enter the UAS field for the first time.  

Operating as one of Boeing’s three business units, Global Services is headquartered in the Dallas area.



 

