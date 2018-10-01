News Briefs – October 1, 2018

China criticizes U.S. B-52 bomber missions as ‘provocative’

China has labeled a recent mission by nuclear-capable U.S. B-52 bombers over the disputed South China Sea as “provocative.”

Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said at a monthly briefing Sept. 27 that China would respond with all measures considered necessary to safeguard its rights and interests.

Two B-52s flew over the strategic waterway claimed by China earlier this week in what the Pentagon called a routine mission.

Asked Sept. 26 about the flights, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis responded that, “there’s nothing out of the ordinary about it.”

China has sought to strengthen its claim to the South China Sea by building seven islands on reefs and equipping them with military facilities such as airstrips, radar domes and missile systems. Five other governments claim territory in the area. AP



U.S., Philippines increase number of joint military activities

The Philippine military says its defense and security activities with the United States, including annual combat exercises, will increase next year in a show of continuing robust relations between the treaty allies.

Military spokesman Col. Noel Detoyato said Sept. 28 that top U.S. and Philippine military officials agreed to increase the number of joint security activities next year to 281 in areas that include counterterrorism, maritime security and humanitarian work. There are 261 such joint activities this year.

President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to end many of the military’s combat drills with the U.S., along with the presence of American troops in the south, when he took office in 2016, while working to revive ties with China. The joint drills and U.S. military presence, however, have continued. AP



New submarine USS Indiana commissioned at Florida port

A new fast attack nuclear-powered submarine that’s named after the state of Indiana has been commissioned in Florida.

The nearly 380-foot-long USS Indiana entered service Sept. 29 following the U.S. Navy commissioning ceremony in Port Canaveral, Florida.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb spoke at the ceremony, calling the new vessel a “modern marvel.”

The sub can reach speeds of more than 25 knots, and it’s powered by a reactor that won’t need refueling during the ship’s entire planned life.

Construction began in 2012 on the USS Indiana, which is the Navy’s 16th Virginia-class fast attack submarine.

The submarine is the fourth vessel to be named after Indiana. Two others were battleships — one used during the 1898 Spanish-American War and the other during World War II. AP



UK to send 800 troops to Arctic, cites concerns about Russia

Britain’s defense secretary says the U.K. plans to boost its military presence in the Arctic next year amid concerns about increasing Russian aggression.

Gavin Williamson told The Sunday Telegraph that the government is preparing a “defense Arctic strategy” that would deploy 800 army and marine commandos to Norway in 2019 and establish a new military base there.

The newspaper says Britain’s actions are prompted partly by anticipation that Russia will keep expanding its presence in the Arctic and of a rush for the region’s oil as polar ice melts due to climate change.

Williamson said: “We see Russian submarine activity very close to the level that it was at the Cold War, and it’s right that we start responding to that.” AP