October 1, 2018
 

U.S. Army awards Boeing $160 million to continue Chinook rotor blade support

Boeing will continue its support for the U.S. Army’s inventory of H-47 Chinook rotor blades with a new $160 million contract award.

The five-year performance-based logistics agreement extends work that began in 2012 and calls for the continued management of stock availability and the overhauling of all Chinook blades for the U.S. Army. Boeing is responsible for rotor blade maintenance, repair and overhaul, as well as developing innovative ways to save blades that would typically be removed from service. There are more than 450 U.S. Army Chinooks worldwide.

“The Chinook has proved itself to be critical to the U.S. Army’s wide range of missions, and supply availability is critical to the Chinook’s operational readiness,” said Kathleen Jolivette, director of U.S. Army Services for Boeing Global Services. “With our demonstrated performance and expertise, we look forward to partnering with our customers on reducing ownership costs and extending blade life for mission success.”

Operating as one of Boeing’s three business units, Global Services is headquartered in the Dallas area.



 

