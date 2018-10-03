Headlines – October 3, 2018

News

Defense Secretary Mattis, Navy’s top officer targeted in suspected ricin mail attack at Pentagon –

At least two packages mailed to the Pentagon this week are believed to contain the poison ricin, and the FBI is now investigating them, the Pentagon said Oct. 2.



U.S. military on standby to evacuate consulate in Iraq amid threats from Iran –

U.S. military forces in Iraq are standing by to help evacuate the U.S. consulate in the southern city of Basra after the State Department’s recent decision to temporarily close the facility because of threats made by Iranian forces.



NATO ambassador clarifies: ‘I was not talking about preemptively striking Russia’ –

Russia should not fear a pre-emptive strike by the United States, a top American diplomat said hours after she threatened to destroy illicit Russian cruise missiles.





Business

Britain confirms talks with Boeing over potential $2.6 billion Wedgetail aircraft buy –

Britain’s defense secretary has revealed the government held discussions with Boeing over the purchase of a fleet of Wedgetail E-7 airborne warning and control aircraft. Discussions are also taking place with Australia about cooperating in the use of the aircraft, Gavin Williamson said.



Mattis says U.S.-France in talks about loosening export limits on cruise missile –

U.S. defense officials are in detailed talks with French counterparts on a request for the sale of American components built into French cruise missiles, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said.



F-35 hourly flying costs plunge $12,000; Turkey still getting 100 F-35s –

The head of the Joint Strike Fighter program, Vice Adm. Mat Winter, says the crucial operating costs of the F-35 dropped significantly in 2017.



Lockheed to provide Hellfire II missiles for the Netherlands, Japan –

Lockheed Martin has received a $631.8 million foreign military sales contract to sell the Netherlands and Japan Hellfire II missiles.



Australia releases RFI for at least 16 special operations helicopters –

Australia’s Defence Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group issued a request for information for at least 16 special operations support helicopters.



MD Helicopters confirms Kenyan, Lebanese MD530 deals –

MD Helicopters has confirmed orders from Kenya and Lebanon for a total of 12 MD530 light scout attack helicopters.



Colombia will delay purchase of anti-aircraft missile system: minister –

Colombia has no immediate plans to buy an anti-aircraft missile defense system to modernize its air force due to budget constraints, the defense minister said Oct. 2.



Naval Group: Talks with Australia still underway for sub buy –

Naval Group, a French shipbuilder, sought to play down media reports of a potential collapse of talks for a major contract with Australia for 12 ocean-going submarines, with elections looming next year in the Commonwealth nation.



Army continues push for integrated sensors and shooters with latest IBCS contract –

The U.S. Army awarded Northrop Grumman a $298 million contract modification to continue development and enhancement of the company’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, or IBCS, Sept. 28.



F-35 upgrade plan awaiting approval from top Pentagon acquisition exec –

The Pentagon’s acquisition executive is set to weigh in on the F-35s modernization plan in the coming weeks, the F-35 program executive officer said Oct 1.





Defense

126,000 service members in crosshairs for separation as DOD’s ‘deploy or get out’ policy takes effect –

The Pentagon’s hard line on troop readiness took effect Oct. 1, and 126,000 service members now find themselves on a path to separation if they do not become deployable in the next 12 months.



How the Marines, Army are counting ‘out-the-door-now’ troops and increasing small-unit readiness –

The director of a secretary-of-defense-directed task force is seeing potential for “generational” progress in both how the Marine Corps and Army is matching its manpower with readiness and deployment needs.



This is the new ski system the Marine Corps just chose to help increase Arctic mobility –

As the Corps increases its footprint in the Arctic to align with the new security strategy, it’s also in the midst of overhauling its cold weather gear.



Blame a spark plug for U.S.-Japan missile failure, Pentagon says –

A device that’s like a spark plug, not a design flaw, was behind the high-profile failure of a U.S.-Japanese missile interceptor built by Raytheon Co. in a test launch in January, a Pentagon review board has found.





Veterans

Dock repairs force USS Arizona Memorial to close –

The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor will be closed for the rest of the week after the floating dock where visitors depart to the site became partially submerged, the National Park Service said.



TriWest takes over VA community care programs nationwide –

Veterans Affairs officials announced Tuesday that TriWest Health Care Alliance will take over nationwide operations for the department’s main community care programs despite concerns raised last month about overpayments to the company.



Vets groups urge Trump administration to keep pressure on GI Bill fraud –

Twenty-eight veterans groups and military service organizations have called on the Trump administration to scrap deregulation proposals that they said would limit oversight of “bad actor” schools preying on veterans using the GI Bill.