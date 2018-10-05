Aerotech News & Review


News

October 5, 2018
 

News Briefs – October 5, 2018

Mattis vows no cut in military support for France in Mali

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the U.S. will not reduce its support for the French-led military operations against insurgents in Mali.
Speaking alongside Mattis at a press conference Oct. 2 in Paris, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said the Pentagon chief reassured her that any changes in U.S. operations or forces in Africa would not impact the support provided to France.
The Pentagon has been reevaluating its troop presence and operations in Africa after an ambush in Niger last year that killed four U.S. soldiers and four of Niger counterparts. French forces were part of the rescue force that went to the aid of U.S. forces.
French leaders have previously suggested they’d like to see continued or additional American support in Africa, where militant groups continue to wage attacks. AP
 

Strange sights, sounds could herald California rocket return

The Air Force is warning residents on California’s central coast to be prepared for unusual sights and sounds this weekend as SpaceX attempts its first return of a rocket to launch site on the West Coast.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch a satellite into orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., at 7:21 p.m., Oct. 6.
The Falcon’s first stage will then fly back to Vandenberg and set down in a landing zone on the coastal base.
The 30th Space Wing says residents may see multiple engine burns by the first stage and there may be one or more sonic booms.
SpaceX has flown boosters back to land after launches from Florida but has yet to do so in California. AP
 

Turkey renews mandate for military operations in Syria, Iraq

Turkey’s parliament has voted to extend by another year a mandate that allows the military to intervene in Iraq and Syria when faced with national security threats.
The mandate approved Oct. 3 allows Turkey to send troops over its southern border to battle Kurdish rebels, Islamic State group militants and other groups that Turkey views as terrorists.
The vote comes as Erdogan has suggested Turkey could take steps to create “safe zones” across northern Syria, including in areas held by Kurdish fighters who are allied with the United States.
Turkey has previously used the mandate, which it has renewed every year since 2014, for cross-border operations against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, in northern Iraq and to clear IS militants and Syrian Kurdish militia from border areas inside Syria. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 5, 2018

News Navy vet arrested for allegedly trying to poison Mattis, Navy’s top officer – A Navy veteran from Utah was arrested Wednesday in connection with packages suspected to contain ricin that were mailed to Pentagon and Navy leadership on Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Salt Lake City confirmed to Military Times.   Navy proposing...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Courtesy illustration

U.S. Air Force designates GO1 hypersonic flight research vehicle as X-60A

Courtesy illustration An artists’ sketch of an X-60A launch. The Air Force has designated the GOLauncher1 (GO1) hypersonic flight research vehicle as X-60A. The vehicle is being developed by Generation Orbit Launch Servic...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Lockheed Martin selects industry mission payload providers for next gen OPIR missile warning system

Lockheed Martin has selected Raytheon and a Northrop Grumman/Ball Aerospace team to compete as potential mission payload providers for the U.S. Air Force’s Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Geosynchronous Block 0 missile warning satellite system.  This payload competition between Raytheon and Northrop Grumman/Ball Aerospace will be executed as part of the Phase 1 contract for...
 
Full Story »

 