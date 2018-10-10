Aerotech News & Review


Business

October 10, 2018
 

Boeing completes acquisition of leading aerospace parts distributor KLX Inc.

Boeing announced Oct. 9 that it has completed its acquisition of KLX Aerospace Solutions to enhance its growing services business and deliver greater value to its customers.

The acquisition positions Boeing to compete and win in the $2.8 trillion, 10-year aerospace services market.

KLX, a major global provider of aviation parts and services in the aerospace industry, provides a clear path for Boeing’s services business to accelerate growth. Its capabilities include distribution and supply chain services. KLX currently markets and distributes products for approximately 2,400 manufacturers and offers approximately 1 million catalog items. 

KLX is also a leading supplier of chemicals and composites, which complements Aviall’s portfolio, allowing Boeing to offer commercial, defense, business and general aviation customers a broader range of offerings.

“This acquisition brings together the talent and product offerings of Boeing and KLX to provide a one-stop shop that will allow us to create significant value for our customers. There are also extensive opportunities for services growth and innovation for Boeing and our supply chain that is unique to the industry,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Global Services. “The resulting boost in supply chain capability will allow us to better serve our customers while profitably and purposefully growing our business.”

With approximately 2,000 employees, KLX Aerospace Solutions will continue to operate from Miami with customer service centers located in more than 15 countries.

The acquisition is aligned with Boeing’s organic growth strategy, with no change to Boeing’s capital deployment strategy or commitment to returning approximately 100 percent of free cash flow to shareholders.



 

