October 10, 2018
 

Secretary of the Navy names newest Freedom Variant Littoral Combat Ship

Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer announced Oct. 9 that the next Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship will be named USS Beloit (LCS 29).

The future USS Beloit (LCS 29) is named in honor of Beloit, Wisc., and is the first ship to bear the name.

“The city and citizens of Beloit have been a steadfast supporter of the Navy and Marine Corps,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “From building engines for freedom-variant LCSs to manufacturing components for the Ford-class aircraft carriers, the contributions of Beloit citizens make our Navy stronger, more capable, and more lethal. I am proud to name the next ship in honor of the city and citizens of Beloit.”

USS Beloit will be constructed by Lockheed Martin with Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wis. This ship will be 387 feet long, have a beam length of 57.4 feet and travel at speeds in excess of 40 knots. 

The Navy has accepted delivery of 16 LCSs. Including the recent contract modifications, a total of 32 LCSs have been procured with 10 ships under construction (LCS 15, 17, 19-26).

LCS is a modular, reconfigurable ship, designed to meet validated fleet requirements for surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and mine countermeasures missions in the littoral region. An interchangeable mission package is embarked on each LCS and provides the primary mission systems in one of these warfare areas.



 

