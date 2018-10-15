News Briefs – October 15, 2018

Aerotech News & Review


Tyndall Air Force Base sustains ‘catastrophic’ damage

Tyndall Air Force Base suffered catastrophic damage when Hurricane Michael tore through the Florida Panhandle, ripping roofs off airplane hangars, tossing vehicles around a parking lot and leaving a fighter jet that had been on display flipped over on the ground.
The home to the nation’s 325th Fighter Wing “took a beating,” Col. Brian Laidlaw said in a letter posted Oct. 11 night to the 3,600 men and women stationed at the base located 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Panama City. The Air Force evacuated the base in advance of the storm’s arrival Oct. 10.
“I will not recall you and your families until we can guarantee your safety. At this time I can’t tell you how long that will take, but I’m on it,” Laidlaw wrote. “We need to restore basic utilities, clear our roads of trees and power lines, and assess the structural integrity of our buildings. I know that you are eager to return. I ask you to be patient and try to focus on taking care of your families and each other.”
The evacuations were ordered Oct. 8 and everyone except the “ride-out” team left the base by the afternoon of Oct. 9. Michael was a strong Category 4 hurricane as it lashed the base, which is between Panama City and Mexico Beach.
On Oct. 10, Air Force officials conducted the first aerial assessment of the base and found extensive damage. A report posted on the base website said the flight line is devastated and every building on the base suffered severe damage, with many considered a complete loss. In addition, the Tyndall marina, the drone runway and Tyndall Elementary School sustained severe damage.
Power and basic utilities have not been restored to the base.
Laidlaw said in the letter to staff that crews will need time to clear trees from roads and repair power lines before anyone returns.
Evacuees who took base transportation to Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Ala., were restricted to one large luggage piece per family and one carry on per person. They were asked to make sure they had 72 hours’ worth of items. AP
 

Pentagon reveals cyber breach of travel records

The Pentagon says there has been a cyber breach of Defense Department travel records that compromised the personal information and credit card data of U.S. military and civilian personnel.
A U.S. official familiar with the matter says the breach could have affected as many as 30,000 workers, but that number may grow as the investigation continues. The breach could have happened some months ago but was only recently discovered.
The official says no classified information was compromised. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the breach is under investigation.
The Pentagon says a department cyber team informed leaders about the breach on Oct. 4.
Lt. Col. Joseph Buccino, a Pentagon spokesman, said the department is still gathering information on the size and scope of the hack and who did it. AP



 

