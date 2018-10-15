Aerotech News & Review


Business

October 15, 2018
 

Pallas Aviation announced as launch operator for Lockheed Martin LM-100J commercial freighter

Lockheed Martin photograph by Todd R. McQueen Lockheed Martin photograph by Todd R. McQueen

Lockheed Martin announced that Pallas Aviation will be the launch operator of the LM-100J commercial freighter. Seen here is Emory Ellis, president of Pallas Aviation, with the LM-100J, which is a variant of the C-130J Super Hercules that is manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin Oct. 11 introduced Pallas Aviation as the first LM-100J commercial freighter operator. The LM-100J is a production variant of the proven C-130J Super Hercules, which is the military airlifter of choice for 18 nations around the world.

Pallas Aviation will provide management services and operational control of two LM-100J aircraft requiring heavy-lift/oversized cargo capability into and out of unconventional airports and remote locations for a specific set of clients in multiple industries. Pallas will operate its LM100Js out of Fort Worth Alliance Airport in Texas.

In conjunction with this announcement, an LM-100J aircraft will be on static display at the Alliance Air Show in Fort Worth, Oct. 13-14.

“In choosing the LM-100J, we have access to one of the newest cargo freighters that happens to have one of the most proven pedigrees in aviation: the C-130J Super Hercules. The LM-100J offers an outstanding performance record, reliability, experience and unmatched capabilities,” said Emory Ellis, Pallas Aviation president. “There are other cargo aircraft in the market, but there’s one LM-100J, and that’s the airplane we need to do our job.”     

Lockheed Martin introduced the LM-100J freighter in 2014 as an updated version of the L-100 legacy Hercules commercial variant. Lockheed Martin delivered more than 100 L-100s to private and government operators from 1964-1992. The LM-100J offers a civil-certified option for operators that builds on the proven performance of the military C-130J variants, which have flown almost 2 million hours in support of a multitude of mission requirements. 

“Over the past few years, we’ve had the honor to partner with the Pallas team in building the LM-100J and are excited to see this joint vision be a reality that we can share with the aviation industry,” said George Shultz, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions at Lockheed Martin. “We can’t wait for Pallas to show the world the versatility and capability that is found only in an LM-100J.”

Two LM-100Js are currently flying in support of FAA type certificate update testing. The C-130J was fully FAA certified when it was first developed and the LM-100J requires an update of this certificate.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 15, 2018

News Some Air Force, Navy F-35s resume flying after grounding – The Air Force and Navy said Oct. 12 that some of their F-35 Lightning IIs are once again flying, a day after the military grounded the entire fleet of its most advanced fighters.   Mattis pushes closer ties to Vietnam amid tension with China...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – October 15, 2018

Tyndall Air Force Base sustains ‘catastrophic’ damage Tyndall Air Force Base suffered catastrophic damage when Hurricane Michael tore through the Florida Panhandle, ripping roofs off airplane hangars, tossing vehicles around a parking lot and leaving a fighter jet that had been on display flipped over on the ground. The home to the nation’s 325th Fighter...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Army photograph by Sgt. Jacob Kohrs

Second phase of Multi-Domain Task Force pilot headed to Europe

Army photograph by Sgt. Jacob Kohrs Soldiers with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Feb. 28, 2017. The brigade served as the foundation of a Multi-Do...
 
Full Story »

 