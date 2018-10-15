Aerotech News & Review


Veterans

October 15, 2018
 

Tennessee sailor killed at Pearl Harbor to be laid to rest

AP

Remains of a sailor killed during World War II are being returned home to Tennessee for burial.

Gov. Bill Haslam’s office says Navy Seaman 2nd Class William Campbell of Elizabethton was serving on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor when the Hawaii base was attacked by Japan on Dec. 7, 1941.

Crewmembers were buried in multiple cemeteries after attempts to identify remains, but only 35 men from the ship were identified. Unidentified remains were buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, known as the Punchbowl.

In 2015, an agency began exhuming remains from the Punchbowl for identification. Campbell was identified using DNA evidence in May.

Haslam declared a day of mourning and ordered flags at half-staff in Campbell’s honor Oct. 12.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 15, 2018

News Some Air Force, Navy F-35s resume flying after grounding – The Air Force and Navy said Oct. 12 that some of their F-35 Lightning IIs are once again flying, a day after the military grounded the entire fleet of its most advanced fighters.   Mattis pushes closer ties to Vietnam amid tension with China...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – October 15, 2018

Tyndall Air Force Base sustains ‘catastrophic’ damage Tyndall Air Force Base suffered catastrophic damage when Hurricane Michael tore through the Florida Panhandle, ripping roofs off airplane hangars, tossing vehicles around a parking lot and leaving a fighter jet that had been on display flipped over on the ground. The home to the nation’s 325th Fighter...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Army photograph by Sgt. Jacob Kohrs

Second phase of Multi-Domain Task Force pilot headed to Europe

Army photograph by Sgt. Jacob Kohrs Soldiers with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Feb. 28, 2017. The brigade served as the foundation of a Multi-Do...
 
Full Story »

 