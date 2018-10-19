Aerotech News & Review


Boeing launches new organization to unleash power of advanced computing, networks in aerospace

Boeing announced Oct. 17 a new Disruptive Computing and Networks organization to develop computing and communications solutions for advanced commercial and government aerospace applications.

By leveraging core technologies in quantum communications and computing, neuromorphic processing and advanced sensing, the new organization will enable Boeing to develop breakthrough solutions in secure communications, artificial intelligence and complex system optimization. In addition to building internal capabilities, DC&N will also work closely with Boeing HorizonX, the company’s innovation cell, to identify external partners for collaboration to accelerate growth.

“Advanced computing and communications technologies are increasingly at the core of all aerospace innovation,” said Greg Hyslop, Boeing’s chief technology officer and senior vice president of Engineering, Test & Technology. “We’re excited to stand up the Disruptive Computing and Networks organization because it will help us develop new businesses and partnerships in this rapidly-expanding field, delivering more value to our customers and helping further define our second century of aerospace leadership.”

DC&N will be based in Southern California and operate as a part of Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology. Charles Toups, formerly the vice president and general manager of Boeing Research & Technology, will lead the organization as vice president and general manager.

Prior to leading BR&T, Toups served in a number of senior engineering management and business positions at Boeing, including vice president and general manager of the Network and Tactical Systems division at Boeing Defense, Space & Security, vice president of engineering for Boeing Defense, Space & Security, and vice president of Boeing Satellite Systems, where he led multiple commercial and government communication satellite businesses. Toups earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of California at Irvine, master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and master’s degree in business management from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Naveed Hussain will serve as the new leader of BR&T, the company’s advanced central research and development organization. BR&T is comprised of nearly 4,000 engineers, scientists, technicians and technologists who create and collaborate with research and development partners around the world to provide innovative systems and solutions to the aerospace industry’s toughest challenges. Hussain will have oversight of five facilities in the U.S. and six international research centers.

Hussain is currently vice president of Aeromechanics Technology and leads the BR&T facility in Southern California. He has held a number of key leadership roles at Boeing since joining the company as a Howard Hughes Doctoral Fellow nearly 30 years ago. His accomplishments include leading Platform & Networked Systems Technology for BR&T, launching the BR&T-India research center in Bangalore and directing BDS Flight Engineering. Hussain earned his undergraduate degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, as well as a master’s degree and PhD in mechanical engineering from Stanford University. He also completed his MBA at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.



 

