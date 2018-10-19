Headlines – October 19, 2018

News

Air Force identifies Guard pilot killed in Ukraine crash –

The U.S. Air Force on Oct 17 identified the American pilot killed in a crash of a Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft as Lt. Col. Seth “Jethro” Nehring, of the California Air National Guard.



Super Hornet engine catches fire in flight –

A Super Hornet made an emergency landing earlier this month after its right engine caught fire, according to Navy officials and military records.



Troops see rising political tension in the ranks, poll shows –

More than three-fourths of troops believe the military has become more politically polarized in recent years, according to the results of a new Military Times poll of active-duty service members.





Business

Heading into F-35 operational tests, threat of delays loom –

The F-35 is set to move into operational testing next month, but there are already signs that it may not be able to complete testing on time.



Lawmaker accuses British defense minister of Boeing favoritism –

Britain’s defense secretary attended a parliamentary Defence Committee evidence session Oct. 17, primarily to answer questions about July’s NATO summit, but instead he found himself being interrogated about a potential aircraft purchase by the Royal Air Force.



First KC-46 delivery is not happening this October as planned –

The first KC-46 won’t be delivered this month as had been agreed upon by the U.S. Air Force and manufacturer Boeing, the service’s top civilian said Oct. 17.



Here’s when industry can expect to hear more on Army’s tactical cloud –

The U.S. Army plans to respond to more than 70 proposals from industry on how to best take advantage of the tactical cloud before the end of the year.





Defense

Why doesn’t Trump visit troops fighting overseas? –

Trump has made frequent visits to stateside U.S. military bases during his first term in office, often praising service members for their sacrifices in the ongoing wars overseas. But after nearly two years in office, he has yet to visit a combat zone, something that his predecessors made a point of doing early in their presidencies.



Mattis sees the enduring costs of Vietnam War –

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis got a firsthand look at the enduring costs of fighting the Vietnam War.



British CH-47 crews train with Marines during air tactics course for first time –

British crews operating the Royal Air Force’s CH-47, or Chinook helicopters, just graduated from the Corps’ intensive seven-week air tactics course known as Weapons Tactics Instructor Course, or WTI.



U.S. Air Force launched its next protected communications satellite –

The Air Force’s fourth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellite, which provides highly protected communications for the Department of Defense, successfully launched aboard an Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force base in Florida shortly after midnight Oct. 17.





Veterans

300th Marine is bestowed Medal of Honor, for ‘unmatched bravery’ in Hue City –

President Donald Trump bestowed the nation’s highest award for combat valor, the Medal of Honor, to Marine Ret. Sgt. Maj. John Canley at a White House ceremony Oct. 17.



Remains of Vietnam-era pilot, plane’s observer to be buried in Arlington –

Remains of an Army pilot and an observer killed more than 50 years ago when their plane went down in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War will be buried with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.