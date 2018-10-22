Aerotech News & Review


October 22, 2018
 

News Briefs – October 22, 2018

Putin: Russia would only use its nuclear arms in retaliation

President Vladimir Putin says Russia would only use its nuclear weapons in response to an incoming missile attack.
Putin said Oct. 18 Russia’s military doctrine doesn’t envisage a preventative nuclear strike. He noted that Russia would only launch a nuclear strike if its early warning systems spot missiles heading toward its territory, adding that “the aggressor should know that retaliation is inevitable.”
Speaking at a policy forum, Putin that “when we see a coming strike on the territory of Russia, we will retaliate.” He acknowledged it will mean a global catastrophe, but emphasized that “we can’t be those who initiated it.”
“We would be victims of aggression and would get to Heavens as martyrs,” while those who would launch the strike would “just die and not even have time to repent.” AP
 
<h3Russian military jet crashes, two pilots missing

The Russian military says one of its training jets has crashed and two pilots are missing.
The Defense Ministry said the L-39 aircraft went down Oct. 18 during a regular training over the Sea of Azov. It said the pilots bailed out and a search for them is underway.
The L-39 is a Czech-made jet trainer first developed during the 1960s. Thousands have been used by multiple countries around the world. Russia continues to use them at its flight schools. AP
 

U.S., South Korea again call off a major military exercise

The Pentagon and South Korea are canceling another major military exercise this year, citing a push for diplomatic progress with North Korea.
The top Pentagon spokeswoman, Dana W. White, says Washington and Seoul are suspending an air exercise known as Vigilant Ace “to give the diplomatic process every opportunity to continue.”
That word comes while Pentagon chief Jim Mattis is in Singapore for a meeting of Asian defense ministers.
Vigilant Ace is an annual exercise. It was held last year in December with U.S. and South Korean air forces.
In June the Pentagon canceled this year’s Freedom Guardian exercise after President Donald Trump abruptly announced that he disapproved of the maneuvers, calling them provocative and expensive.
Trump made the announcement after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. AP



 

