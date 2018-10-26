Headlines – October 26, 2018

News
Putin: Russia will target nations hosting U.S. missiles –
“If they are deployed in Europe, we will naturally have to respond in kind,” Putin said at a news conference. “The European nations that would agree to that should understand that they would expose their territory to the threat of a possible retaliatory strike.”
Heavy seas damage Navy ship near Iceland –
The amphibious dock landing ship Gunston Hall suffered damage Oct. 22 during heavy seas off Iceland, causing minor injuries to some sailors and casting into doubt whether the vessel will participate in upcoming NATO maneuvers.
U.S. troops in Syria take fire from Turkish proxy fighters –
A U.S. patrol came under fire in the Syrian region of Manbij, allegedly from Turkey’s local proxy forces.
Business
Boeing’s new aerial refueler stops at Yokota after maiden trans-Pacific flight –
Boeing’s new KC-46 Pegasus tanker completed its maiden trip across the Pacific Oct. 23 when it touched down at the home of U.S. Forces Japan in western Tokyo.
Boeing adds $179 million in cost overruns to KC-46 aircraft as delivery draws near –
As Boeing inches toward delivery of the first KC-46 tanker, it will have to eat yet another cost overrun this quarter, worth $179 million before tax.
Naval Group, Fincantieri join forces to survive competitive global shipbuilding industry –
Defying reports that their planned partnership is doomed to fail, France’s Naval Group and Italy’s Fincantieri have announced a joint venture to build and export naval vessels.
U.S. Navy’s new ship-killer missile slated to make its fleet debut much sooner than expected –
The U.S. Navy is pushing to deploy its new over-the-horizon anti-ship missile by late next year, months ahead of its original target date, according to industry executives familiar with the initiative.
France’s Macron evades questions on halting Saudi arms sales –
French President Emmanuel Macron on Oct. 23 refused to take questions about halting arms sales to Saudi Arabia despite Germany’s calls on its European partners to follow its example and stop arms exports to the kingdom.
Lockheed: DOD focused on lowest price in recent competitions –
Lockheed Martin officials say their loss to Boeing in three recent aircraft competitions indicates that Pentagon weapon buyers are valuing low price tags over high-tech capabilities, which may lead the company to question its participation in some future competitions.
Boeing’s defense-contract winning streak underpins revenue surge –
Growth in Boeing’s defense business, which won a lucrative series of military contracts this summer, pushed third-quarter sales higher than Wall Street expected despite a slowdown in commercial aircraft deliveries.
Italy plans to slash half a billion dollars from defense in 2019 –
Italy will cut €450 million (U.S. $512.3 million) from its planned defense spending in 2019 by suspending helicopter and missile purchases and canceling an office move by the defense ministry to help shore up social welfare and tax cuts, a defense source has told Defense News.
Defense
Army accidentally drops Humvee from C-17 over Fort Bragg –
Army testers accidentally dropped a Humvee from an Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft Oct. 24, about a mile short of the intended drop zone on Fort Bragg, N.C.
Audio suggests engine trouble forced B-2s emergency landing –
A recording of air traffic control officials in Colorado that was posted online appears to indicate a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber was experiencing engine trouble before it was force to conduct an emergency landing Oct. 23.
Inside the remote U.S. base in Syria central to combating ISIS, countering Iran –
Al Tanf’s location is key to its role in preventing the Iranians from gaining a firmer foothold in the region. The base sits in the heart of what Iran hopes will be part of a “Shia Crescent,” a continuous land bridge linking Iran through Iraq and Syria to Lebanon.
Pentagon officials debating how fast to launch Space Force, deputy says –
White House panel announces formal recommendations, while Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan confirms NRO will remain apart from Space Force.
New optic needed for machine gun, .50 caliber and automatic grenade launcher –
The Army wants a new optic for a variety of machine guns that will allow soldiers to get the first rounds on target faster.
Budget watchdog questions Navy’s plan for 355-ship fleet –
A federal financial watchdog is questioning whether the Pentagon will ever reach its ambitious goal of a 355-ship Navy.
Navy earmarks nearly $55 million for 140-ton shipyard crane –
The Navy has awarded a contract of nearly $55 million for a 140-ton crane at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
Veterans
Democrats lay out veteran’s priorities as they look to take the House in midterm elections –
When Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., took the stage in August at the American Legion convention in Minneapolis, he delivered a speech that tied together his heritage with the present-day debate over U.S. citizenship and who has earned it. It was a stump speech in Takano’s bid to be the next Democratic leader on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.
A century later, French town is still grateful to American pilot shot down in WWI –
They meet on French soil, two American military pilots separated by 100 years. One pilot is a living, breathing Alabama native who speaks French and lives in Omaha’s Dundee neighborhood. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Fowler is 39 and wears his Air Force dress blues and Ray-Ban shades in the September sun in the tiny village of Courville, outside Paris.
Union demands investigation into VA official who displayed painting of KKK leader –
Union officials are calling for a full investigation into a senior Veterans Affairs official who prominently displayed a picture of a Ku Klux Klan leader in his office, accusing department leadership of ignoring the problematic behavior.
Digital records will lead to faster disability claims decisions, VA says –
The Department of Veterans Affairs has completed a major effort to replace millions of paper files on benefits and disability claims with easily scannable electronic records in the ongoing battle to cut the backlog of cases.
Member of famed Monuments Men of WWII dies at 92 –
A member of the Monuments Men — a group responsible for saving dozens of priceless artworks and artifacts stolen by the Nazis during World War II — died Sunday in New Jersey at age 92.