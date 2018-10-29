Aerotech News & Review


Business

October 29, 2018
 

Aegis demonstrates success during at-sea test against medium range ballistic missile

Aegis Baseline 9.C2 flawlessly detected, tracked, and engaged a ballistic missile target during the event which took place aboard the USS John Finn.

The latest evolution of the Aegis Combat System, Baseline 9.C2 (BMD5.1) successfully supported an MDA-led at-sea Ballistic Missile Defense System test event.

During the test, the Lockheed Martin-built Aegis Weapon System detected, tracked, engaged and launched a missile to intercept a Medium Range Ballistic Missile target.

The test, called Flight Test Standard Missile-45, demonstrated the integrated capabilities of the Aegis Weapon System and how it has continually evolved to counter advanced threats. This test demonstrated the new engagement assessment functionality, bi-directional missile communications and sensor improvement algorithms.

“This test authenticates the strengthening global security of the United States and its allies as we deepen the defense capabilities with the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System,” said Paul Klammer, director, Aegis BMD. “This exercise showed that Aegis is the most advanced combat system and the proven choice for a layered defense.”

This test builds upon joint research investments by the United States and Japan and comes on the heels of a successful test with the JS ATAGO (DDG 177) in September. Lockheed Martin is developing a Baseline 9/BMD 5.1 variant computer program, for deployment on Japan’s Aegis destroyers.

As a proven world leader in systems integration and development of air and missile defense systems and technologies, Lockheed Martin delivers high-quality missile defense solutions that protect citizens, critical assets and deployed forces from current and future threats. The company’s experience spans missile design and production, hit-to-kill capabilities, infrared seekers, command and control/battle management, and communications, precision pointing and tracking optics, radar and signal processing, as well as threat-representative targets for missile defense tests.



 

