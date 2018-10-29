Headlines – October 29, 2018

News

800 active-duty troops to be sent to Mexican border –

The military is preparing to send 800 more troops to the Mexican border to help the Border Patrol, as a caravan of thousands of Central American migrants continues to move north.



Some F-35s grounded again for new round of inspections –

The F-35 Joint Program Office temporarily has halted flight operations for a number of F-35s with higher flight hours after finding two new parts that will require inspection on older models of the jets.





Business

Defense contractor will pay $3.5 million to settle allegations of substandard work on Navy warships –

A Canada-based defense company has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle allegations that it “knowingly sold” defective helicopter landing systems for U.S. Navy warships.



Wing installation at Turkish drone maker signals progress on indigenous unmanned tech –

A privately owned Turkish drone specialist has installed the wings on its unmanned fighter jet currently in development.



F-35 officially wins Belgian fighter contest –

Belgium has officially selected the F-35 as its next-generation fighter, becoming the 13th country to join the program, the Belgian government announced Oct. 25.



Will increased defense spending lead to more industry mergers? –

Following a record year for mergers and acquisitions in the aerospace and defense industry, activity in the sector is strong, despite a fall from last year’s cloud-nine highs, according to a report from PricewaterhouseCoopers.



France begins deliberations on new aircraft carrier –

France will make a decision on the replacement of its flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle at the start of 2020, its armed forces minister said Oct. 23.



U.S. Army’s automated rotor blade manufacturing preference slows Defiant team –

The Sikorsky-Boeing SB>1 Defiant team would likely be flying today if the U.S. Army had not preferred automated composite rotor blade manufacturing, according to a key officer speaking at the Vertical Flight Society’s Helicopter Military Operations Technology conference in Virginia.



Army wants to use robots to help conduct precision strikes on the enemy –

Army maneuver officials are hoping that a consortium of experts in non-military robotics can find new ways for combat units to defeat the enemy, especially in dense urban terrain.





Defense

Army’s detailed Iraq war study remains unpublished years after completion –

Three years after its completion, a lengthy study of the Army’s role in the Iraq war remains unpublished, some say because of how it both praises certain Army leaders while also airing some “dirty laundry” regarding wartime decision-making.



All roles in UK military, including Royal Marines and SAS, open to women –

All roles in the British armed forces, including the Royal Marines and elite special forces Special Air Service, known as the SAS, are now open to women, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson announced Oct. 25.



Bolton’s whisper campaign to oust Mattis –

White House National Security Adviser John Bolton and his deputy are trying to squeeze out U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis by spreading rumors about his imminent departure, according to two well-placed sources.



China, U.S. working on defense meeting amid spike in tensions –

China said Oct. 25 it is working with the Pentagon on arranging a visit to the U.S. by Defense Minister Wei Fenghe that has been sidelined by a spike in tensions.



New Army research institute will focus on soldier and squad performance –

Army officials recently announced a new institute they’ve established to scientifically measure and optimize soldier and squad performance.



KC-46 tanker lands in Japan as part of long-range test –

?A Boeing KC-46 Pegasus tanker landed overseas for the first time, stopping at Yokota AB, Japan, on Oct. 23 local time, as part of an “Integrated System Evaluation” test, the Air Force acknowledged Wednesday. It was the last overseas visit on a trip that started at Edwards AFB, Calif., with an interim stop at Hickam AFB, Hawaii. After Yokota, the jet will fly to Seattle, Wash., to continue testing.





Veterans

Senate stalls on a bill to help student vets, even as GI Bill processing delays spike –

“This legislation is critical to protecting our student veterans from situations like the one we (currently) face,” said Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn.