October 29, 2018
 

News Briefs – October 29, 2018

NATO’s biggest peacetime drill kicks off, angering Moscow

NATO’s biggest military maneuvers since the Cold War have started in Norway in a hypothetical scenario that involves restoring the Scandinavian country’s sovereignty after an attack by a “fictitious aggressor.”
Russia, which shares a border with Norway, was briefed by NATO on the Trident Juncture 2018 drill and invited to monitor it, but Moscow is still angered by the exercise. Russia’s defense minister had warned that Moscow could be forced to respond to increased NATO activity near its western border.
The wargames launched Oct. 25 bring together around 50,000 personnel from all 29 NATO allies, plus partners Finland and Sweden. Around 65 vessels, 150 aircraft and 10,000 vehicles will participate.
The drill, scheduled to end Nov. 7, takes place in central and eastern Norway, the North Atlantic and the Baltic Sea. AP
 

Russia claims U.S led drones toward Russian base in Syria

Russia’s deputy defense minister claims a U.S. military aircraft took control of 13 drones over Syria and attempted to have them attack a Russian military base there, but that the drones were downed before they could reach their target.
Alexander Fomin says the drones were heading toward Hemeimeem air base in Latakia province when a U.S. Boeing P-8 Poseidon flying over the Mediterranean “took control” of them.
Fomin says the drones were destroyed before they could reach the base. He didn’t say who the drones belonged to or when the alleged incident happened. There was no U.S. comment on the claim.
Russian news agencies reported Fomin’s remarks Oct. 24 in Beijing.
It’s the first time Moscow directly accuses the United States of coordinating an attack on Russian assets in Syria. AP
 

Putin: Russia’s new weapons will have no comparison anywhere

President Vladimir Putin says Russia will commission new weapons that have no comparisons anywhere in the world.
Speaking at the Oct. 25 meeting with top military officers and law enforcement officials, Putin said “Russia doesn’t threaten anyone and has strictly adhered to its obligations in the sphere of international security and arms control.”
At the same time, he noted that Russian arsenals will be modernized to ensure protection from any potential threats.
His comments come on the same day that NATO’s biggest military maneuvers since the Cold War kicked off in Norway with about 55,000 military personnel.
Putin’s statement also follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that he intends to opt out of a 1987 nuclear arms control pact due to alleged Russian violations. Putin has denied any breaches and accused Washington of violating the pact. AP
 

UK says women can serve in combat roles in army, marines

Women can now serve in all roles in Britain’s military, including front-line combat units and the special forces.
Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson announced the change Oct. 25, saying “the idea that we are excluding half the population from some of these most vital roles potentially holds our armed forces back.”
British women already serve as fighter pilots, sailors and submariners, but were long barred from army units whose primary role is close-quarters combat. The ban was lifted in 2016, and the change has been made in stages. The Armored Corps admitted women in 2016, followed by the RAF Regiment in 2017.
Williamson said women can now apply for all army units and the previously all-male Royal Marines.
Countries including the U.S., Canada, Australia and Israel already allow women in combat roles. AP



 

