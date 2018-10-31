Aerotech News & Review


Defense

October 31, 2018
 

40 years of aviation service: The Black Hawk helicopter

Army photograph by Sgt. Timothy MacDuffie Army photograph by Sgt. Timothy MacDuffie

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct sling load operations with a UH-60 Black Hawk as part of Exercise Saber Junction 16, at 7th Army Joint Multinational Training Command’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, April 7, 2016.

The UH-60 Black Hawk has been the Army’s front line utility helicopter for the past 40 years, and it shows no signs of letting up.

Now in its fourth decade of service, the Black Hawk was developed as a result of the the Army’s requirement in 1972 for a simple, robust and reliable utility helicopter system to satisfy projected air-mobile requirements around the globe.

Named after the Native American war chief and leader of the Sauk tribe in the Midwest, Black Hawk, the first production UH-60A was accepted by the Army in 1978, and entered service in 1979 when it was delivered to aviation components of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions. Since that time, the Black Hawk has accumulated more than nine million total fleet hours, and has supported Soldiers in every major contingency operation the Army has executed, including Grenada, Panama, Iraq, Somalia, the Balkans, Afghanistan and throughout the Middle East.

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

The first UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters fielded to the operational Army fly over the Fort Campbell Airfield, July 1979. Forty years ago, on Oct. 31, 1978, the U.S. Army accepted the first Black Hawk helicopters into its inventory.

Over the years, the helicopter has been modified and upgraded to support evolving missions and roles, including mine laying, medical evacuation and special operations. Today, the Army continues to integrate emerging technology enhancements into the Black Hawk fleet to increase the performance, reliability, availability and maintainability of the platform through addition of technologies such as the integration of the Improved Turbine Engine; upgrades to the airframe, including an improved troop seat for additional crash worthiness; and a lightweight, composite all-moving tail.

“Developing and fielding an aircraft that has earned and maintained an extraordinary reputation of remarkable service supporting Soldiers over a full spectrum of military operations these past 40 years is the direct result of the incredible efforts of all the government and industry teammates who have supported the Black Hawk program throughout the history of the program,” said Col. Billy Jackson, program manager for PEO Aviation’s Utility Helicopters Program Office. “I’m exceptionally proud of this team and the herculean effort everyone puts in managing a very complex program with such sustained success.”

Today, the UH-60 Black Hawk makes up the Army’s largest rotary wing fleet with more than 2100 airframes in the current inventory. As production of the most current H-60M model continues, over the coming years the Army will divest its remaining UH-60A and L aircraft, to be replaced by 760 UH-60Vs.

Photograph courtesy of the Fort Campbell Pratt Museum Photograph courtesy of the Fort Campbell Pratt Museum

Front page of the June 1979 Fort Campbell Courier highlighting the arrival of the first Black Hawk helicopters fielded to the operational Army. Forty years ago this month, on Oct. 31, 1978, the U.S. Army accepted the first Black Hawk helicopters into its inventory.

With multiple versions of the H-60 Black Hawk in service, the helicopter is considered the “workhorse” of Army Aviation. Besides being the U.S Army’s primary tactical transport helicopter, approximately 1,200 H-60s operate in 30 partner and allied nations, making it a key component to enhancing partner capacity.

For nearly half a century the Black Hawk has served remarkably as the primary medium lift, multi-role helicopter for the U.S. Army. Although it has been around for longer than most of the current generation of Soldiers it supports, don’t expect to see if fly off into the sunset anytime soon. With planned major upgrades such as the Improved Turbine Engine on the horizon, the platform will be a key component of the Army Aviation fleet through 2054.

“The Utility Helicopters Program Office, in collaboration with our government and industry partners who support the Black Hawk, have worked diligently for 40 years to provide operational commanders and Soldiers the much needed capabilities the Army’s workhorse helicopter provides,” said Jackson. “We will continue to adapt to meet current and future needs to ensure the Black Hawk remains relevant in the operational environment over the next 40.”
 

Army photograph by Spec. Rolyn Kropf Army photograph by Spec. Rolyn Kropf

Soldiers rappel from UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters during an air assault course at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 20, 2018.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 31, 2018

News Mattis sets 30-day deadline for Yemen ceasefire – “We’ve admired this problem for long enough down there,” the defense secretary said.   Yemeni rebels unveil new missile – The Yemeni rebel group Ansar Allah (Houthis) unveiled a guided version of its Badr-1 artillery rocket on Oct. 28, potentially giving it a weapon system that...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – October 31, 2018

Mattis: Military already moving equipment to southern border U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the military has already begun delivering jersey barriers to the southern border in conjunction with plans to deploy active duty troops there as a caravan of Central Americans slowly heads across Mexico toward the United States. Mattis says details of the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Lockheed Martin’s missile defense laser concept continues toward development

The Missile Defense Agency awarded Lockheed Martin a nine month, $25.5 million contract extension to continue development of its Low Power Laser Demonstrator missile interceptor concept. This program, awarded Aug. 31, builds on a 2017 contract to develop an initial LPLD concept.  Lockheed Martin’s LPLD concept consists of a fiber laser system on a high-performing,...
 
Full Story »

 