Headlines – October 31, 2018

News
Mattis sets 30-day deadline for Yemen ceasefire –
“We’ve admired this problem for long enough down there,” the defense secretary said.
Yemeni rebels unveil new missile –
The Yemeni rebel group Ansar Allah (Houthis) unveiled a guided version of its Badr-1 artillery rocket on Oct. 28, potentially giving it a weapon system that can carry out precision strikes on Saudi Arabia.
5,239 troops headed to the border is just the beginning –
The number of troops who will deploy to the U.S.-Mexico border will rise beyond the 5,239 personnel already on orders and expected to be in place within days, U.S. Northern Command chief Air Force Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy said Oct. 30.
This federal law limits what US troops deployed at the border can do –
The more than 5,200 active-duty troops being sent by President Donald Trump to the U.S.-Mexico border will be limited in what they can do under a federal law that restricts the military from engaging in law enforcement on American soil.
Business
U.S. Army’s modernization efforts foster boom in US-foreign partnerships –
History has informed international defense companies that it’s difficult to play ball in the United States, but as the U.S. Army looks to rapidly modernize, both American and international companies are finding that partnering to bring readily available advanced technology and weapon systems into the U.S. is a win-win for both sides.
U.S. Army pilots take Sikorsky optionally manned helicopter for spin –
For the first time, Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky turned over its Sikorsky Autonomy Research Aircraft to U.S. Army pilots for a spin, according to an Oct. 29 company statement.
Algeria unveils Chinese UAVs –
The Algerian Ministry of National Defense revealed that it has acquired two types of Chinese-made unmanned aerial vehicles in its coverage of a visit by Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaïd Salah to Ain Ouessara Air Base in the 1st Military Region on Oct. 30.
Israeli company to outfit Indian Navy, Army after $1.3 billion in defense deals –
Israel Aerospace Industries announced two deals worth a total of $1.3 billion with India between Oct. 24 and 29. One deal will see IAI outfit the Indian Army with the Sky Capture air defense system, a contract worth $550 million. In addition, IAI will provide $777 million worth of Barak 8 missile defense systems, known as LRSAM in India, for seven ships.
India signs $950 million contract with Russia to buy two stealth frigates –
India has signed a $950 million contract with Russia for two upgraded Krivak III-class stealth frigates.
Canada to accept bids for new fighter jet in May; here are the potential competitors –
Canada expects to accept formal bids for a new fighter jet in May, with the first aircraft delivered by 2025, according to Canadian government procurement officials.
Boeing Defense grows revenue despite another KC-46A delay and higher costs –
Boeing Defense, Space & Security’s third quarter revenue grew 13.5 percent to $5.7 billion year-over-year, despite its KC-46A Pegasus tanker program struggling with another delay and highest costs.
Defense
Rearming Europe: U.S. Air Force receives largest ordnance shipment in decades –
In mid-October, the U.S. Air Force received its largest shipment of ordnance since the bombing of Yugoslavia in the late 1990s.
First digital air connection established between F-35, U.S. Navy vessel –
Raytheon and the U.S. Navy successfully linked a Marine Corps F-35B with the USS Wasp, allowing for sharing of information on targets, mission assignment and aircraft status.
Marines get down to business with beach landing, close-air support training in Norway –
Nearly 700 Marines just hit the beaches in Norway, storming the Arctic country’s coastline by sea and air.
Military intelligence spending just posted biggest spike in a decade –
With an 18 percent increase this year, the Pentagon’s $22 billion intelligence tab is rising faster than civilian spy agencies.
Reactivated unit gives 82nd Airborne an armored component that packs a Marine Corps-style punch –
More than three decades after getting out of the armor business, soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division have reactivated a company that will add Marine Corps armored vehicles to its formation.
Veterans
VA to fast-track benefits appeals for hurricane victims –
Veterans Affairs officials will accelerate appeals claim processing for individuals affected by the recent hurricanes that lashed the southeastern United States, calling it another way to help those veterans in need.