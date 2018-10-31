Aerotech News & Review


Business

October 31, 2018
 

Lockheed Martin challenges students to create future of flight

Lockheed Martin Oct. 30 launched a new digital curriculum for high-school students, parents and educators as part of Generation Beyond, its free, online STEM education program used in thousands of U.S. classrooms.

The new Generation Beyond: Aviation curriculum includes video challenges, a virtual field trip to Lockheed Martin’s famous Skunk Works® and surprise STEM lab takeovers in select U.S. high schools.

“Generation Beyond: Aviation uses the excitement of aerospace to inspire and educate high school students about STEM careers,” said Michele Evans, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin’s Aeronautics business. “We’re challenging high school students to think differently, take risks, innovate and collaborate – skills that are necessary to succeed in today’s high-tech economy.”  

The new Generation Beyond: Aviation curriculum puts students in the shoes of scientists and engineers to tackle real-world technology challenges – from fighting wildfires to making flight suits for military pilots safer. Students will learn about a range of cutting-edge technology areas, apply critical thinking skills, discover the exciting work that a STEM career can offer and hear directly from people who are doing that exciting work today.

The curriculum’s Virtual Field Trip: Think Like the Skunk Works® will premiere live from Palmdale, Calif., on Dec. 4, 2018 at 1 p.m., EST, 10 a.m., PST. Students will travel virtually to Lockheed Martin’s famous Skunk Works, go behind the scenes, and meet some of the “skunks” pioneering technologies that will change the future of flight. Educators, classrooms and communities can register for the virtual field trip at generationbeyondinschool.com.

As part of Generation Beyond: Aviation, Lockheed Martin will also surprise select high school classrooms in multiple U.S. communities in early 2019 with STEM challenges. Lockheed Martin engineers and scientists will visit classrooms, work alongside students to complete “top-secret” missions and engage them in the interesting work STEM careers offer.

Lockheed Martin launched Generation Beyond in 2016 in partnership with Discovery Education, the leading provider of digital content and professional development for K-12 classrooms.

In addition to supporting STEM educators and developing career-focused STEM education curriculum like Generation Beyond, Lockheed Martin has directed $50 million in previously announced tax reform savings to fund STEM scholarships over the next five years, and $100 million to ensure our existing employees are prepared for jobs of the future through education and training opportunities.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Defense
crash-report

HH-60G Pave Hawk accident investigation released

Air Force photograph An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter struck a galvanized steel cable and subsequently impacted an uninhabited desert area near Al Qaim, Iraq, March 15, 2018, according to an Air Combat Command Accident Investigat...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Collette Brooks

Misawa AB pilots join live Red Flag Alaska mission from virtual cockpits

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Collette Brooks A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis down the runway during exercise Red Flag Alaska 19-1, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 9, 2018. For the first time, U.S...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Raytheon’s Ship Self-Defense System demonstrates first link from surface ship to F-35

For the first time ever, Raytheon’s Ship Self Defense System established a digital air connection between a sea-based U.S. Navy ship and an airborne U.S. Marine Corps Joint Strike Fighter F-35B aircraft. The demonstrations proved the combat system’s ability to share digital tactical data from a JSF across a deployed Expeditionary Strike Group. This capability,...
 
Full Story »

 