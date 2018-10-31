Lockheed Martin challenges students to create future of flight

Lockheed Martin Oct. 30 launched a new digital curriculum for high-school students, parents and educators as part of Generation Beyond, its free, online STEM education program used in thousands of U.S. classrooms.

The new Generation Beyond: Aviation curriculum includes video challenges, a virtual field trip to Lockheed Martin’s famous Skunk Works® and surprise STEM lab takeovers in select U.S. high schools.

“Generation Beyond: Aviation uses the excitement of aerospace to inspire and educate high school students about STEM careers,” said Michele Evans, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin’s Aeronautics business. “We’re challenging high school students to think differently, take risks, innovate and collaborate – skills that are necessary to succeed in today’s high-tech economy.”

The new Generation Beyond: Aviation curriculum puts students in the shoes of scientists and engineers to tackle real-world technology challenges – from fighting wildfires to making flight suits for military pilots safer. Students will learn about a range of cutting-edge technology areas, apply critical thinking skills, discover the exciting work that a STEM career can offer and hear directly from people who are doing that exciting work today.

The curriculum’s Virtual Field Trip: Think Like the Skunk Works® will premiere live from Palmdale, Calif., on Dec. 4, 2018 at 1 p.m., EST, 10 a.m., PST. Students will travel virtually to Lockheed Martin’s famous Skunk Works, go behind the scenes, and meet some of the “skunks” pioneering technologies that will change the future of flight. Educators, classrooms and communities can register for the virtual field trip at generationbeyondinschool.com.

As part of Generation Beyond: Aviation, Lockheed Martin will also surprise select high school classrooms in multiple U.S. communities in early 2019 with STEM challenges. Lockheed Martin engineers and scientists will visit classrooms, work alongside students to complete “top-secret” missions and engage them in the interesting work STEM careers offer.

Lockheed Martin launched Generation Beyond in 2016 in partnership with Discovery Education, the leading provider of digital content and professional development for K-12 classrooms.

In addition to supporting STEM educators and developing career-focused STEM education curriculum like Generation Beyond, Lockheed Martin has directed $50 million in previously announced tax reform savings to fund STEM scholarships over the next five years, and $100 million to ensure our existing employees are prepared for jobs of the future through education and training opportunities.